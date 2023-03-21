SPA Awarded Spot on Air Force Contract Vehicle with $995M Ceiling
Multiple Award Contract Focuses on Support for USAF in Europe and Air Forces Africa
This is a great win for us as we continue to expand our support of the Air Force within international locations.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading provider of innovative solutions in support of complex defense priorities, was awarded a seven-year, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa for advisory and assistance services. SPA is one of nine companies operating as a prime contractor on this $995 million multiple-award vehicle.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
Potential task orders include work on policy development, administration, and systems operations throughout the European and African continents, according to the US Department of Defense.
“This is a great win for us as we continue to expand our support of the Air Force within international locations,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “Our history of exceptional support to the Air Force positions us well to expand our trusted services in Europe and to support new opportunities in Africa. We look forward to these exciting opportunities to deliver enduring value to the Air Force and our international partners.”
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.
