Systems Planning & Analysis Achieves Washington Post Top Workplace Designation for 12th Year in a Row

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insight and technical innovation supporting critical national security objectives, has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the twelfth year in a row. SPA is one of only eight companies to have earned this 12-year distinction since the Top Workplaces award was established in 2014. This year SPA ranks fifth of 24 in the largest companies category.SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are extremely proud to once again be named a Top Workplace. This award signifies our culture of excellence and our reputation for being an employer of choice. Every day presents a new opportunity to support our clients' missions, showcasing our quality, skill, and dedication. I thank each member of our team for their commitment and expertise, and we look forward to celebrating this distinguished recognition.”The Top Workplace award is determined by employee participation in an anonymous survey conducted by an independent research firm. To qualify for award, companies must achieve a certain level of survey participation combined with positive responses. SPA’s employee-first culture continues to be borne out through yearly increases in survey participation coupled with increasingly high positive feedback as the company grows. SPA employee feedback also earned the company five culture awards this year based on survey results for excellence in Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation and Benefits, Leadership, and Purpose and Values.About SPASPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com

