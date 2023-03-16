Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 513
PENNSYLVANIA, March 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 513
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
460
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, ROBINSON, SCHWANK,
TARTAGLIONE, KANE, BREWSTER AND REGAN, MARCH 16, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 16, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions,
establishing the Child Reunification Program in the
Department of Education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 130. Child Reunification Program.--(a) The Child
Reunification Program is established in the department to assist
in locating and returning missing children by providing
identification kits as provided in this section.
(b) Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, and each
school year thereafter, the department shall provide, to the
extent money is appropriated or otherwise available to the
department for the purpose, a school entity with identification
