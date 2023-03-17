Enara Law PLLC Celebrates Three Years of Exceptional Legal Representation for Businesses
Enara Law PLLC, a premier full-service corporate and business law firm, is proud to announce its third anniversary of Bringing Legal to Light.
We are grateful to our clients for trusting us to handle their legal matters and to our amazing staff for their commitment and hard work in helping us reach this milestone.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law PLLC, a leading corporate and business law firm with an expanding national presence, is pleased to announce its three-year anniversary. With offices throughout Arizona and Washington, DC, Enara Law has strived since its inception to provide comprehensive legal services to the business community, including corporate, transactional, and litigation representation to clients that have been overlooked by traditional law firms.
— George Chebat, Managing Attorney
"We're so proud to be celebrating the three-year anniversary of our Firm," said Founder and Managing Attorney George Chebat. "We are grateful to our clients for trusting us to handle their legal matters and to our amazing staff for their commitment and hard work in helping us reach this milestone."
Over the past three years, Enara Law has represented hundreds of clients in various legal matters, ranging from business litigation to mergers and acquisitions. Enara Law's growth can be attributed to the firm's diligent approach, commitment to clients, and relentless dedication to achieving favorable outcomes. With an expanding number of legal practice areas to better serve businesses of all sizes and industries, the law firm looks to continue its momentum and growth into the future.
About Enara Law PLLC
Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys proudly serve businesses throughout the United States and globally, from business formation, litigation and disputes, intellectual property protection, and mergers and acquisitions.
The team at Enara Law is dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light®. They are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system, and ancient billing practices led to a firm like Enara Law.
Enara Law seeks to change people's negative opinions of lawyers and disrupt traditional legal practice. That's why Enara Law has changed the standard law firm model to focus on things that matter- transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients.
If your business is in need of legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com
