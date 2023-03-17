ProHance Analytics participates in SSOW
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance Analytics is thrilled to be participating in the 27th North American Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW), The World’s Largest, and Longest Running Shared Services & Outsourcing Event. The event is set to take place from March 20th to 23rd, 2023, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida; and is run by The Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) which is the largest and most established community for Shared Services and Outsourcing professionals in the United States.
SSOW is the ideal platform for ProHance to showcase its innovative solution. As a cloud-based workforce optimization solution, ProHance Analytics is uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve their operating goals while boosting agility. With a powerful real-time analytics engine, ProHance gives leadership the insights they need to manage their teams effectively. The customizable reporting and dashboards make it easy for users to visualize key metrics and make data-driven decisions. Whether it’s optimizing workflows, reducing costs, or improving productivity, ProHance has the tools and expertise to help organizations achieve their business goals.
ProHance Analytics will be present at Booth No. 512 at SSOW, giving attendees the chance to meet its team of leaders and learn more about its innovative solution. The team, comprising Kishore Reddy, CEO, ProHance Analytics, and Khiv Singh, Senior VP of Growth, ProHance Analytics, will be on hand to showcase their expertise and experience in the field.
SSOW is an excellent platform for ProHance Analytics to connect with thought leaders and decision-makers and to demonstrate its expertise in workforce optimization. With over 100 speakers and 1,000 attendees expected to attend the event, ProHance Analytics will join a wide range of thought leaders in showcasing its solution and discussing the latest trends and best practices in shared services and outsourcing.
In addition to networking opportunities, SSOW also offers a range of informative sessions and workshops designed to help attendees stay ahead of the curve. Topics covered include automation, digital transformation, and shared services best practices.
Overall, ProHance Analytics is confident that SSOW will be an excellent opportunity to connect with attendees, build awareness of its product, and demonstrate the value of its solution. ProHance Analytics also hopes to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in the shared services and outsourcing industry and help organizations unlock their full potential in the years ahead.
For more information on ProHance Analytics: www.prohance.net
For more information on SSOW: https://www.ssonetwork.com/events-shared-services-week
Kishore Reddy
ProHance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube