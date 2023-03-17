New Book | Kashmir: A Memoir reveals a woman's fight for life despite fatal AVM

Kashmir Neumann author of Memoir about surviving AVM Kashmir: A Memoir by Kashmir Neumann Book Cover

Kashmir Neumann's memoir 'Kashmir: A Memoir' is a moving story of resilience as she fights for life despite an AVM - affecting 300,000 US people annually.

My story is about survival, finding joy even amidst sorrow and embracing life no matter what it throws at you. I want my story to remind people that they are not alone.” — Kashmir Neumann

Kashmir Neumann’s new memoir, ‘Kashmir: A Memoir’, is a heart-stirring story of strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity. At the age of 24, Kashmir left on a one-way ticket to explore the world and experience life in Hanoi, Vietnam. She quickly adapted to her new environment, teaching English classes and living with expats while experiencing love with her South African partner Brad. Little did she know that this journey would take an unexpected turn when she began experiencing debilitating migraines.

After nine months of unbearable pain, Kashmir decided it was time to seek medical attention back home. It was then that she was diagnosed with an AVM— An arteriovenous malformation - a cluster of blood vessels on her occipital lobe ready to burst at any moment. Her book 'Kashmir: A Memoir' is a collection of journal entries that tell her story as she fights for not only her physical life but also her mental one.

“My story is about survival and coming back from the brink of death, and finding joy even amidst sorrow, and embracing life no matter what it throws at you. I want my story to remind people that our bodies are capable of so much more than we think they are, and I want them to know they are not alone," says Neumann. Through her writing, Kashmir hopes to inspire others facing similar struggles to never give up hope and find courage within themselves to fight for their lives.

In 'Kashmir: A Memoir', readers will gain insight into how Kashmir navigated through this difficult period in her life with grace and determination as she faced surgery after surgery in order to survive. From exploring the depths of despair to finding joy amongst sorrow, readers will be moved by this powerful tale of courage and strength that will stay with you long after you finish reading it!

The book aims to spread awareness about AVM which affects over 300,000 people in the United States alone each year. In light of Brain Awareness Week (March 13-18), Neumann is donating a portion of the proceeds from each book sale to the Joe Neikro Foundation to support research initiatives focused on brain health awareness and education on brain aneurysms and AVMs.

To learn more about or order a copy of Kashmir: A Memoir by Kashmir Neumann visit https://www.thestoryofkashmir.com/