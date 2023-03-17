Brentwood Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2023 Top Rated Litigator; New State-of-the-Art Website Nearly Complete
Timothy L. Miles, a native of Brentwood, Tennessee was named a 2023 Top Rated Litigator by ALM Media and Martindale-Hubbell.BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRENTWOOD, TENN / March 16, 2023/ ALM Media and Martindale-Hubbell have confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized class action attorney from Brentwood, Tennessee, has again been selected as a 2023 Top Rated Litigator. “On behalf of ALM Media and Martindale-Hubbell we would like to congratulate you on being selected as a 2023 Top Rated Litigator.”
Mr. Miles has also previously been recognized by ALM Media and Martindale-Hubbell as a Top Rated Lawyer and an Elite Lawyer of the South the past four years in a row. Mr. Miles also holds the AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell which he has maintained the last ten years. Additionally, Mr. Miles has been named a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers of America since 2017, a Superb Rated Attorney by Avvo and the recipient of its Client Choice Award for 2021, and was included in the Top 100 Attorneys by Top 100 Magazine.
Mr. Miles, receiving this recognition for the fifth year in a row, commented: “I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this these recognitions for a third year in a row and would like to thank all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.”
Previously, Mr. Miles announced that the firm will be launching a new state-of-the-art-website (same address: www.classsactionlawyertn.com) designed by American Coders, an award winning website design company based in Los Angeles. Mr. Miles, commenting on the website which is in the final stages and which was entirely hand-coded, said it is “extremely well-designed, very fast and responsive, easy for consumers to navigate, with high quality content and photos, and above all else, is absolutely beautiful. American Web Coders did an amazing job and the results will be on display very soon for consumers. Consumers are going to love it and get high quality content on an extremely beautiful and professionally designed website, very responsive and easy to navigate. The wait was more than worth it. The website is currently in the final steps of optimization and will then be ready to go soon.”
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recently awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Rated Litigator and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
