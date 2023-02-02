The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against National Vision Holdings, Inc.
Class action lawsuit charges National Vision and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), who suffered losses in National Vision stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the securities laws. The National Health class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of National Vision common stock during the period between May 13, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The National Vision class action lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Georgia and is captioned City of Southfield General Employees' Retirement System v. National Vision Holdings, Inc. The National Vision class action lawsuit charges National Vision and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If you suffered losses in National Vision stock and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the National Vision class action lawsuit, or just have questions as an investor, please visit us here. You can also contactNational Vision Stock Loss Lawyer Timothy L. Miles by calling 855/846-6529 or via e-mail at tmiles@timmileslaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the National Vision class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 28, 2023. If you suffered losses in Y-mAbs and have questions, please contact National Vision Stock Loss Lawyer Timothy L. Miles today.
Allegations in the National Vision Class Action Lawsuit
National Vision is an optical retailer that provides eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses to value-seeking and lower-income consumers. One of the most important components of National Vision’s operations and prospects is National Vision’s ability to recruit and retain specialized staff and healthcare providers, in particular optometrists.
But as the National Vision class action lawsuit alleges, unbeknownst to investors, defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose that: (i) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (iii) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact National Vision’s fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (iv) as a result, National Vision’s profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; and (v) consequently, there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints. The National Vision class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) National Vision had suffered a severe optometrist shortage in the first quarter of 2022; (ii) the lack of sufficient optometrists to meet customer demand had created an acute exam capacity constraint; (iii) as a result, National Vision was suffering from a decline in net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales during the first quarter of 2022; and (iv) thus, National Vision’s 2022 financial outlook was materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.
National Vision Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased National Vision securities or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).
Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
