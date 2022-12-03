Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; Plans to Launch State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's Website
Nationally Recognized Class Attorney Timothy L. MIles Awarded AV Preeminent Award for Tenth Straight Year
Nationally Recognized Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as a Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee for the Third Straight Year
Timothy L. Miles Again Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; and Hopes to Launch a State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's website in the coming weeks,
Fighting for those who do not have a voice against the powerfull and unjust. Call us today. We are here to help.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, TENN / December 3, 2022/ The Lawyers of Distinction have confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized class action attorney from Nashville, Tennessee, has again been selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee by the Lawyers of Distinction for the third year in a row. Lawyers of Distinction Members have been selected based upon a review and vetting process by a Selection Committee The platform generates a numerical score of 1 to 5 for each of the 12 enumerated factors which are meant to recognize the applicant’s achievements and peer recognition. All applicants must be licensed to practice law. Members are then subject to a final review for ethical violations within the past ten years before confirmation of Membership.
— Timothy L. Miles
Mr. Miles, receiving this recognition for the third year in a row, commented: “I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this these recognitions for a third year in a row and would like to thank all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.”
Last month, Mr. Miles announced that the firm will be launching a new state-of-the-art-website being designed by American Web Coders, an award winning website design company based in Los Angeles. Mr. Miles says he hopes to have the site up and running in about a month or so, but is confident the wait will be worth it. “Consumers are going are going to love the new site, it is going to set the bar for plaintiff’s websites” commented Mr. Miles. The address of the site will remain the same: www.classactionlawyertn.com
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recently awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Rated Litigator and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
Timothy Lee Miles Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble