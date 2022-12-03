Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; Plans to Launch State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's Website

logo with firm announcment

Nationally Recognized Class Attorney Timothy L. MIles Awarded AV Preeminent Award for Tenth Straight Year

Man and logo

Nationally Recognized Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as a Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee for the Third Straight Year

picture of attorney sitting in court

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Paraquat Lawyer Timothy L. Miles of Nashville Named a 2021 Elite Lawyer

Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

picture of man

Nationally Recognized Class Action Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives Top Rated Lawyer Award from Martindale-Hubble

Timothy L. Miles Again Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; and Hopes to Launch a State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's website in the coming weeks,

Fighting for those who do not have a voice against the powerfull and unjust. Call us today. We are here to help.”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, TENN / December 3, 2022/ The Lawyers of Distinction have confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized class action attorney from Nashville, Tennessee, has again been selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee by the Lawyers of Distinction for the third year in a row. Lawyers of Distinction Members have been selected based upon a review and vetting process by a Selection Committee The platform generates a numerical score of 1 to 5 for each of the 12 enumerated factors which are meant to recognize the applicant’s achievements and peer recognition. All applicants must be licensed to practice law. Members are then subject to a final review for ethical violations within the past ten years before confirmation of Membership.

Mr. Miles, receiving this recognition for the third year in a row, commented: “I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this these recognitions for a third year in a row and would like to thank all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.”

Last month, Mr. Miles announced that the firm will be launching a new state-of-the-art-website being designed by American Web Coders, an award winning website design company based in Los Angeles. Mr. Miles says he hopes to have the site up and running in about a month or so, but is confident the wait will be worth it. “Consumers are going are going to love the new site, it is going to set the bar for plaintiff’s websites” commented Mr. Miles. The address of the site will remain the same: www.classactionlawyertn.com


About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recently awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Rated Litigator and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).


Contact:

Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
Timothy Lee Miles Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other


Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles Awarded AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubble

You just read:

Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; Plans to Launch State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's Website

Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Law, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2022 Top Rated Lawyer in Tennessee; Plans to Launch State-of-the-Art Plaintiff's Website
Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Selected as a 2023 Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Schmitt Industries, Inc.
View All Stories From This Author