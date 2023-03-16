MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 6, 2023 to Monday, March 13, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 6, 2023, through Monday, March 13, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 47 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 6, 2023

A Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Carlton McAllister, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-035-390

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Queen’s Stroll Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-035-631

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A Caspian Arms 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Dandrea Reginald Grayton, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-036-039

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Avenue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Andre Rushing, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-036-069

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jerome Cedric White, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-036-112

A MasterPiece Arms 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Terrence Fuller, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-036-360

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Carlos Kirksey, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-036-508

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Robert Jan, of Landover, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 23-036-531

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-036-556

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun, a LWRC M61C .223/5.56 caliber semiautomatic rifle, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-036-578

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-036-584

A 9mm caliber “Ghost gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Keyonte Malik Rice, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-036-837

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Kelvin Deon Pendergrast, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-036-855

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-036-872

A Glock 17 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Javel Alden Longman, of Greenbelt, MD, for Possession of a BB gun and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 23-036-911

A Sig Sauer P-229 Elite 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Colt Defense M4 Carbine 5.56 caliber rifle, and a Benelli Super Nova 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1900 block of Half Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-036-914

Thursday, March 9, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-037-006

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Zion Ray-Valentine, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-037-046

A Bersa Thunder 383-A .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deangelo Opey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-037-127

A Sig Sauer PB-228 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-037-242

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antonio Crump, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-037-342

Friday, March 10, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jamie Lee Foster, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-037-724

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-037-808

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-037-900

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 20 .10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-038-079

Saturday, March 11, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jimonte Michael Carter, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-038-408

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of E Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 37-year-old Ebony Monique Gatling, of Richmond, VA, and 31-year-old Dwayne Lamar Williams, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Destruction of Property, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-038-431

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-038-438

A Ruger 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Maurice Scott, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault while Armed. CCN: 23-038-555

A Springfield Armory XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-038-562

Sunday, March 12, 2023

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Erica Charon Teachey, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a BB gun, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-038-632

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 1800 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Donte Casson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons. CCN: 23-038-653

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Panya Nomuula Dalili Rice, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-038-771

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ezeckial Reeves, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-038-917

Monday, March 13, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jontez Ravon Eccles, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-039-457

A Walther P-99 QA .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and No Permit. CCN: 23-039-503

A BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-039-531

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

