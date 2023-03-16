a16z Portfolio E-PAL Debuts at Game Developer Conference (GDC), Unlocking New Partnerships with Gaming Professionals

EPAL.GG aims to connect gamers worldwide through its platform and plans to present unique partnership opportunities for game developers and publishers at GDC.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- - What Is E-PAL E-PAL is the best-in-class social network for 1.8 million gaming enthusiasts to find perfect teammates and make friends worldwide. E-PAL offers gamers the ability to hire and play with the most engaging gamers, creators, and pros to sharpen their skills, ensure safe, toxic-free multiplayer sessions, or just socialize about common interests. Founded in 2020, E-PAL has experienced rapid growth since its inception. The company is backed by world-renowned venture capital firms and investors, such as a16z and Galaxy Interactive.- What Is GDC?The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is an annual event that brings together game developers from around the world to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry. The conference spans five days and includes education, inspiration, and networking opportunities for attendees. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders. It is considered the game industry’s premier professional event.- What Will E-PAL Bring to GDC?E-PAL will be joining the Game Developer Conference 2023 in San Francisco, California from March 20th-24th as an exhibitor at booth P1667. This marks the first official appearance of E-PAL in the GDC Expo lineup.The conference will be a prime opportunity for E-PAL staff members to network and build relationships with other stakeholders in the gaming industry. Additionally, the E-PAL team will engage with existing and potential users through interactive activities and giveaways.E-PAL has prepared thousands of giveaways and perks, including tote bags, mouse pads, and limited edition plushies for the Expo. Each booth visitor who downloads the E-PAL mobile app and completes the sign-up process will be eligible to receive the free giveaway.- Why Game Developers and Publishers Should Pay Attention to E-PAL?Along with GDC, E-PAL aims to create unique partnership opportunities for game industry professionals. Currently, E-PAL already has 1.8 million gamers who value co-op and multiplayer games as an important part of their lives. There are over 170,000 ePals (service providers on E-PAL) who are ready to offer dedicated gaming services for new games. Working with ePals on the E-PAL platform, game developers and publishers can advertise and showcase their games in an unprecedented and unique way.ePals are not only able to promote these games through their own network and followers, but they can become great “add-ons” to games, enhancing other players’ experiences and resulting in increased LTV, playtime, and revenue. Meanwhile, ePals can help game developers build strong communities for better retention, conversion, and engagement.In addition, with numerous talented ePals (also known as gaming freelancers) available on the platform, game developers and publishers can find the specific type of gamer they need, whether it’s for mass game testing, voice acting, graphic design, or anything else. The options and potential are limitless.Gaming is the undisputed future of entertainment, and ePals are the rising stars of the gaming industry. E-PAL invites game developers and publishers to embrace the future of gaming partnerships, as Walt Disney once said, “You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.” Together, let’s make the dream of revolutionizing the gaming industry a reality.To get in touch with E-PAL, visit the E-PAL booth at P1667 during GDC Expo or email official@epal.gg. Don’t miss this opportunity to collaborate with the future of gaming!