EPAL.GG Partners with Truedata eSports Team, Exploring New Markets in LATAM
EPAL has partnered with Truedata's E-Sports Division, the largest esports team in the Amazonian region.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E-PAL (EPAL.GG), a social platform for gamers to make friends worldwide through playing video games, has partnered with Truedata’s eSports Division, a leading video production company backed by a computer sales firm in Brazil. Truedata’s eSports Division is the largest eSports team in the Amazonian region, made up of professionals in Free Fire eSports who are selected through specific tests for Battle Royales. The team consists of 35 eSports players who are committed to improving their skills, and the organization has won over 50 national championships.
The Latin American eSports market is projected to grow by over $3.5 billion by 2023, creating significant opportunities for cloud providers and telecommunications companies in the region. Truedata, a computer branch store that originated in the Amazon region and has been investing in eSports and the gaming scene. Truedata has recognized the market potential in the gaming industry and is expanding its presence.
This partnership unites two well-known names in the gaming industry. E-PAL will gain exposure to Truedata’s fan base and has the chance to promote its services through Truedata’s social media accounts and websites. Truedata, on the other hand, will benefit from the promotion of its fan base to play with Truedata players on the E-PAL platform.
As E-PAL aims to grow its presence in the LATAM market, this partnership with Truedata’s eSports Division presents great potential. By jointly promoting their services and selecting players to join the E-PAL platform, both companies can benefit from each other’s strengths and resources to reach new audiences and expand their market reach.
As one of the largest gaming freelancer platforms worldwide, E-PAL is constantly seeking new partnerships and opportunities to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations. Together, we can drive innovation and growth in the LATAM gaming scene. Contact us today to learn more about how we can work together.
For more information on Truedata, check out Truedata’s website (https://www.truedata.com.br/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/truedataesports). Also, check out E-PAL’s website (https://www.epal.gg) or follow E-PAL on Twitter (https://twitter.com/epalgg) for future updates.
