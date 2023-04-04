Marketing Done Right: E-PAL(EPAL.GG) Shares Its Unique Success Story from Game Developer Conference (GDC) 2023
E-PAL ignited GDC with giant tote bags, raising brand awareness among gaming professionals.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Game Developer Conference 2023 has concluded, with more than 28,000 attendees according to GDC officials. E-PAL successfully raised brand awareness among gaming professionals and attracted over 1,200 app downloads purely from GDC Expo participants through successful giveaways and user acquisition strategies.
What Is E-PAL?
E-PAL is the best-in-class social network for 1.8 million gaming enthusiasts to find perfect teammates and make friends worldwide. It offers gamers the ability to hire and play with the most engaging gamers, creators, and pros to sharpen their skills, ensure safe, toxic-free multiplayer sessions, or just socialize about common interests. E-PAL, founded in 2020, has experienced rapid growth since its inception. The company is backed by world-renowned venture capital firms and investors, such as a16z and Galaxy Interactive.
Marketing Done Right: E-PAL Ignited GDC with Giant Tote Bags
The Game Developer Conference is considered the game industry’s premier professional event. It brings together game developers from around the world to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry. During the 3 days of the GDC Expo, E-PAL gifted thousands of giant tote bags to the giveaway participants. Each giveaway participant was required to download the E-PAL mobile app and sign-up for an E-PAL account.
These tote bags were big and easy to spot from a distance, making whoever carried them a fascinating sight at GDC. As a result, participants showed great interest in getting these giant purple bags. People who were lucky enough to get one were frequently asked by other event attendees about where to get these bags. “This is the ultimate swag bag and the best giveaway at GDC. It’s so big that you can literally put everything in it! It’s a genius marketing idea for sure,” said a GDC Expo attendee carrying the giant purple tote bag.
This is E-PAL’s first official appearance in the GDC Expo lineup. According to Leo Li, Director of Public Relations at E-PAL, the company has proved its potential and will return to GDC 2024 as an exhibitor with an even larger booth. “GDC is a prime opportunity for us to network and build relationships with other stakeholders in the gaming industry. Additionally, we can engage with existing and potential users through interactive activities and giveaways. We can proudly say that we had great success at GDC 2023,” said Leo.
E-PAL Collaborates with Gaming Studios
Along with GDC, E-PAL expressed its ambition to form mutually beneficial partnerships with other gaming companies and organizations. Currently, E-PAL already has 1.8 million gamers who value co-op and multiplayer games as an important part of their lives. There are over 170,000 ePals (service providers on E-PAL) who are ready to offer dedicated gaming services for new games. By working with ePals on the E-PAL platform, game developers and publishers can advertise and showcase their games in an unprecedented and unique way. “This can be the very beginning of the ‘E-PAL for Business’, the very dedicated ‘2B(to-business)’ side of the platform. We look forward to working with other gaming professionals in the near future,” said Leo Li, E-PAL’s spokesperson.
ePals can promote games through their own network and followers, and they can enhance other players’ experiences, resulting in increased LTV, playtime, and revenue. Meanwhile, ePals can help game developers build strong communities for better retention, conversion, and engagement.
With numerous talented ePals (also known as gaming freelancers) available on the platform, game developers and publishers can find the specific type of gamer they need, whether it’s for mass game testing, voice acting, graphic design, or anything else. The options and potential are limitless.
Gaming is the undisputed future of entertainment, and ePals are the rising stars of the gaming industry. E-PAL wants to invite game developers and publishers to embrace the future of gaming partnerships. As Walt Disney once said, “You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.” Together, the dream of revolutionizing the gaming industry can turn into a reality.
At the time of this press release, several gaming studios have expressed interest in partnering with E-PAL. Announcements regarding scheduled partnerships will follow. To contact E-PAL, please visit www.epal.gg or email official@epal.gg. Don’t miss this opportunity to collaborate with the future of gaming!
