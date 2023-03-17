Andrea Reuter to Produce "Spy Without a Country," a Timely and Thrilling Tale of Espionage, Love, and Redemption
"Spy Without a Country" a spy-action-thriller about love and redemption, will be produced by Andrea Reuter, Richard Mirisch and Marco Gilles. Filming Fall 2023.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of Europe's most iconic cities, London, Berlin, and Paris, "Spy Without a Country" will take viewers on an unforgettable and exhilarating journey!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Reuter, Executive Producer and Producer, and the founder of A+C Reuter New Cinema Group, has optioned the rights to the highly anticipated action thriller "Spy Without a Country." Written by award-winning screenwriter Randall Fontana ("Farewell, My Love," "A Well-Regulated Militia"), the film delves into the world of espionage and intrigue, exploring themes that seem especially relevant in today's world.
Reuter, under A+C Reuter New Cinema Group, will produce with Richard Mirisch (“The Matrix,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Losers”) and Marco Gilles (“Miss Julie,” “Cheri,” “Bibliotheque Pascal"). Principal photography is slated for the fall of 2023. Ulrich Michel negotiated on behalf of A+C Reuter New Cinema Group.
"Spy Without a Country" follows the story of Michael Cameron, a former British agent who has been living in anonymity in London since the fall of the Berlin Wall. In an explosive, adrenaline-fueled showdown, Cameron and his long-lost love join forces for one final fight as they face off against a deadly femme fatale assassin, sent by a relentless enemy from Cameron's past who is hell-bent on revenge.
"Set against the vibrant backdrop of Europe's most iconic cities, London, Berlin, and Paris, "Spy Without a Country" will take viewers on an unforgettable and exhilarating journey," shares Andrea Reuter. "The film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love amidst the world of high-stakes espionage, and I am thrilled to be joining this esteemed team."
Andrea Reuter brings over 20 years of top-level experience as a network executive and as a producer/director of scripted and non-scripted series television at RTL, ZDF, and ARD. Her work on the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning Hungarian Academy Award entry, "Bibliotheque Pascal," is a testament to Reuter’s commitment to producing exceptional films.
About A+C Reuter New Cinema Group:
A+C Reuter New Cinema Group is a collection of media and entertainment companies fully owned and managed by Andrea Reuter. With offices in Los Angeles and Cologne-Lindlar, Germany, the group is dedicated to producing compelling, character-driven narratives that entertain and inspire audiences worldwide. A+C Reuter New Cinema Group continually pushes the boundaries of cinematic excellence, bringing together the best talent in the industry.
