Timmons’ Sales Tax Exemption Bill for Seniors in Assisted Living Communities Passes House

OLYMPIA—Did you know that nearly half of Washingtonians over the age of 65 rely solely upon social security payments to get by?

Rep. Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham) knew this—which is why he introduced House Bill 1431 to provide a sales tax relief for residents of senior living communities. This bill clarifies that meals provided as an amenity of senior living are exempt from retail sales tax. While the primary purpose of senior living residences is to offer housing, comfort, and healthcare services to those that need it, amenities such as meals, activity programming, transportation and housekeeping are important components to the services offered.

“This bill will bring some much-needed relief to Washingtonians by ensuring that meals provided at senior living communities are exempt from sales tax,” added Timmons. “This bill is about parity—seniors living in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities are not subjected to this tax.

“Our seniors deserve to age with dignity and comfort and to socialize during mealtime with those around them. This bill provides peace of mind to those on fixed incomes at a time when costs are rising,” said Timmons. Click here to watch Timmons’ floor remarks.

HB 1431 passed with a vote of 95-0 today and is now with the Senate for further consideration. This year’s Legislative Session ends on April 23.