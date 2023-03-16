Submit Release
Bridge Inspection Closes Lanes on I-40 under I-240

Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 02:39pm

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation bridge inspection crews will close I-40 east and westbound at I-240 midtown.

Sunday, March 19, 6:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

·       I-40 east will be detoured onto I-240 south. 

·       I-40 westbound traffic will be shifted onto I-240 south just north of Jackson Avenue where the ramp to I-240 south begins. 

All work is weather permitting.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

