Ecommerce Disruptor “Busihubs” Creates Space for Buyers and Sellers to Connect and Grow

UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur and international media personality Scott Saunders is breaking ground on a new creation. The savvy business owner, the digital marketing tycoon behind Skye Inc., is unveiling his latest venture. The Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire native helped hundreds of businesses shoot for the stars. His personal success lies in the invention of Payroll-Supermarket.com. The digital tool received the SME Finance Awards as "The Best Contractor Accountant Comparison Platform 2020.

Saunders, a Birmingham City University grad with a 100-watt smile, launched the first payroll comparison website in 2015, and it continues to be a leader in the industry. Today Scott is shifting into 5th gear to bring a new assortment of digital goods for small businesses. The television sensation known for his appearance on the BBC's Apprentice is upending the social media industry by merging e-commerce and networking into one platform called Busihubs.

Fans remember Saunders as the reality tv entrepreneur who famously went with his gut to walk out on a winning task because it was not a good fit for his life. In season 11 of the Apprentice, Scott turned down the possibility of a $250,000 investment by Lord Sugar because it did not feel right. However, he stuck to his principles, which has paid off as the tech visionary continues to make waves in the financial and tech sectors.

Once again, Scott is following his gut to create a business that makes sense. The 30-something fintech phenom knows when something is broken and is the guy to fix it. Facebook and Linkedin are plagued with user problems, but Saunders is leveling up the platforms by throwing Busihubs into the mix. Busihubs is an E-Commerce Social media platform allowing a fluid exchange between buyers, sellers, or customers.

The one-of-a-kind, professional marketplace stands on four pillars to success - Connect. Sell. Earn. Easily! These four words are the building blocks for would-be entrepreneurs to set up a storefront on its seamless application. "You can start selling on the pro marketplace within 3 minutes. It's insanely easy." says the founder.

Busihubs sellers can Sell Products • Sell Services • Sell Vouchers • Sell Tickets • Sell Event Tickets • Online Auctions • Appointment Bookings • Accommodation Bookings. It brings the goods from rivals like Etsy, Ticketmaster, and AirBnB all under one roof. The intuitive design connects businesses and customers by allowing users to create their profiles and interactive stores, making it a more straightforward process to checkout and purchase without leaving for another website. Since its launch in February 2023, the interactive site already boasts 1000+ downloads from the Google Play store.

Saunders continues to be a man of principles, which plays out on the 5-star rated Busihubs, where he rejects foul content, bullying, trolling or social toxicity. His user-friendly, clean platform is available for download on the Apple app store and Google Play.

