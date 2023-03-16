Massive spring snow goose migration is on at Fort Boise WMA

Due to the popularity of the platform, there may be more people than room to stand in it, especially on weekends. Archibald said etiquette is to take turns in the platform, but there are other places to see the flocks landing at Fort Boise, as well as the nearby Roswell Marsh Wildlife Habitat Area. Visitors should be aware that much of the interior of the Fort Boise, as well as Roswell Marsh, is closed from February 1 through July 31 to protect nesting birds.