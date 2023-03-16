Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday March 23rd, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. virtually via google meets. Agenda items include a general board business. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet Thursday, March 23rd, 2023
