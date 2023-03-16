New Mexico Military Institute to Launch Intermediate Preparatory Academy
The new educational endeavor will begin with a founding class of sixth graders only, with seventh and eighth grades to be added in subsequent years.
The new educational endeavor will begin with a founding class of sixth graders only, with seventh and eighth grades to be added in subsequent years.

IPA will offer a unique and innovative academic program that emphasizes fundamentals while also incorporating immersive and integrated learning experiences. The New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) will launch a new Intermediate Preparatory Academy (IPA) in August 2023, according to NMMI officials re-introducing grade levels, 6, 7, and 8 for the first time since the early 1900s.
“We are excited to announce the Intermediate Preparatory Academy (IPA),” said MG Jerry Grizzle, Ph.D., USA (Retired), President/Superintendent of New Mexico Military Institute. “IPA will offer a unique and innovative academic program that emphasizes fundamentals while also incorporating immersive and integrated learning experiences.”
The new day school (no boarding) will be located adjacent to the NMMI golf course and less than one-half mile from the main campus (Post) at 101 W. College Blvd.
IPA will begin with a founding class of sixth graders only, with seventh and eighth grades to be added in subsequent years, until the school reaches its initial target size of approximately 240 intermediate school students. “The institute’s overarching values have represented an enduring commitment to duty, honor, and achievement. The IPA initiative is right in line for making an unbreakable rope for success by starting earlier in a young person’s educational growth experience,” Grizzle said.
The project has been in development since 2019, delayed a year due to the COVID pandemic, and was founded on in-depth research and professional educational expertise with the goal of offering another option for education at the intermediate school level.
An initiative was presented in 2019 to propose a middle school under the NMMI annual strategic process with the suggested purpose of developing and recruiting students for NMMI’s ninth grade. There remains a desire from local and regional constituents for an option from public educational choices, as well as the use of available resources to provide proactive, relevant, and innovative academic support services, and to develop partnerships, and outreach opportunities with all stakeholders including patrons, educators, youth, and organizations at the local, state, federal, and international levels to provide diverse learning opportunities that encourage cadets (students) to become successful citizens of character capable of providing sound ethical leadership in challenging global environments.
“The operational funding was due in part to increases in the Land Grant and Permanent Fund distributions to NMMI,” said Col. David West, NMMI Chief of Staff. “The procurement of the facility as well as renovations is due to the efforts of the NMMI Foundation. “
NMMI is a globally recognized, secondary and post-secondary learning institution for young men and women that instills excellence in leadership, academics, and physical development within a structured environment empowering the student to thrive in a dynamic world.
The new school will enjoy the support of NMMI but will be an independent entity with a faculty and program dedicated to the intermediate school. NNMI now joins other military schools with intermediate school divisions across the nation.
“What I am hoping from this new school is a consistency that will help develop essential life skills at an even earlier age like responsibility, accountability, and self-motivation,” said Lindsey Mayo Fincher, a parent and committee member. “The curriculum will fill a critical need for Roswell families which, we believe, is not currently available.”
IPA has been fortunate to secure an ideal building, currently being renovated for the school's use. “We want to thank Kent Taylor, Director of Facilities, the Waide Construction Company, Studio 27, and the Holman family.”
“It has been a privilege to work with all these great local patriots who are bringing dreams to reality by offering a unique educational experience for young students in the years ahead,” said West.
The New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) was established in 1891 as a public military junior college in Roswell, New Mexico. Known as “the West Point of the West,” NMMI operates under the auspices of the State of New Mexico, under a dedicated Board of Regents that reports to the Governor of New Mexico. The school enrolls nearly 1,000 cadets at the junior college and high school levels each year from 45 states, 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and American Samoa), and 35 foreign nations.
New Mexico Military Institute