IDScan.net Announces Hires, Promotions

New Orleans-based technology company continues rapid scaling in multiple departments
We expect to nearly double our US workforce in 2023 and we are excited to be adding energized employees to our team. We are committed to continuous improvement in all areas of the business.”
— Deanna Sparkman, Director of HR
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOLA-tech company, IDScan.net, has announced an additional round of hires across multiple departments.The new team members will add depth in Customer Success, Accounting, Sales, and Marketing, to support IDScan.net’s rapid acquisition of new customers, and streamlining of its product offerings.
Announced among the new hires:
- Riley Jones has come onboard in a Customer Success Specialist role. He’ll be working directly with customers to help support VeriScan, WizzForms, and digital identity verification products, as well as troubleshooting on ID scanning hardware. He has more than 20 years experience in cable internet, DSL, and IOT/smart home support.
- Shelbie LeBlanc joins the growing accounting department, where she will be augmenting the Accounts Payable team to assist with processing the growing volume of new customers.
- Michael Conley joins the finance team in a senior role, after nearly ten years at BNY Mellon, and American Tower Corporation where he worked as a Senior Accountant and a Revenue Lease Analyst.
- Amberly Molina has accepted a role in the Sales organization as a Business Development Manager. She brings strong sales experience from her previous employer, Apartments.com, where she was a top performer.
- Sydney Pattison has joined the Marketing team to assist with digital initiatives, content development, and product marketing.
Announced among the promotions
- Jillian Kossman has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing
- Matt Stout has been promoted to Technical Product Manager.
- Eric Tristan has been promoted to Product Manager.
IDScan.net anticipates a total headcount of more than 42 US-based employees by the end of 2023, in addition to an 80-person European-based engineering team. The company is focused on customer acquisition, empowering existing clients, and technology innovation across its ID scanning and digital identity verification products.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 6,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
