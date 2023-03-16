Ethereal Gold Dispensary Launches Legal Cannabis Vending Program
Applications are now open for venues in Wisconsin. All products are federally and state legal, as well as full-panel tested.WAUKESHA, WI, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary, the only dispensary in the nation who requires all products to have full-panel testing for consumer safety and compliance, has launched their legal cannabis vending machine program. These vending machines will be available at select venues with federally and state legal products like federally & state legal cannabis edibles and other cannabis products.
The machines are not your typical vending machine. They include age verification to ensure that under age (attempted) buyers are unable to receive product. These machines are the next step in acquiring products for consumers to enjoy and that assist with their day-to-day missions — without having to visit Ethereal Gold Dispensary during store hours or wait a few days for shipping. As with all Ethereal Gold Dispensary purchases, any products purchased at these vending machines also support communities that have been affected by the "War on Drugs" with Ethereal Gold Dispensary's "It's the Right Thing to Do" donation program.
"This is an exciting new way for consumer's to purchase the products they desire, from the venues they already frequent," said Bill Fuchs, Ethereal Gold Dispensary's company president. "We hear many stories of consumers who want to acquire their product at any time of day, but they also don't want to wait for product to ship. This is just one step further customer convenience and enhanced experience. This is especially important, as many products that are available during all hours of the day (from other businesses) are likely not full panel tested, which can expose consumers to harmful contaminants like solvents, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbials, and more."
The first Ethereal Gold Dispensary Legal Cannabis vending machines will be placed in Waukesha County in April. Ethereal Gold Dispensary is currently seeking additional venues. Interested venues provide the space/electricity for the machine, and Ethereal Gold Dispensary does the rest including:
o Purchase and setup the machine
o Stock the machine (catered to your customer demographics)
o Maintain the machine
This program allows venues to make passive income from the legal cannabis vending machine without having to verify IDs, be involved in the payment process, stock the machine, and much more.
Venues interested in signing up for the program can learn more or sign up at: https://etherealgolddispensary.com/pages/vending-machines
***About Ethereal Gold Dispensary***
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an online and physical dispensary with hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, HHC, THC-P, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates from every single sale to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement. Some of the popular brands Ethereal Gold Dispensary sells include: Koi CBD, Joy Organics, Wyld CBD, and Hometown Hero.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary can be located at their pop up location at 237 Harrison Avenue | Waukesha, WI 53186 or at their website (https://EtherealGoldDispensary.com).
