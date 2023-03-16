Innova Solutions Names Shantala Sadananda as President of Banking & Financial Services SBU & Emerging Markets

Innova Solutions

The Industry Veteran’s Appointment Marks Next Step in Innova’s Verticalization Journey

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Shantala Sadananda as President of the organization’s Banking & Financial Services (BFS) strategic business unit (SBU). Shantala will also oversee Innova’s Europe and Latin America’s businesses. Innova introduced its vertical SBU strategy in 2022 after working closely with clients to gauge their evolving needs and identifying a desire for a wider range of industry-specific offerings to guide businesses through their digital-first initiatives.

For over 27 years, Shantala has guided the transformation of organizations through consulting, technology, and outsourcing—leveraging decades of cross-industry experience.

Prior to joining Innova, Shantala served in senior global executive management and leadership roles at Capgemini, Globant, Hexaware, and Mindcrest. “I am excited to begin this new chapter with Innova and looking forward to further enhancing the organization’s capabilities to deliver digital transformation solutions to industry challenges at a rapid pace,” Shantala remarked. Her leadership will propel Innova’s positioning across banking, capital markets, cards & payment, and Fintech’s across the globe.

Commenting on Shantala’s new role, Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions, stated: “Shantala is a proven leader with a track-record of success in creative disruption and innovation; building and mentoring high performance teams; defining sustainable strategies and solutions; and ensuring value-based outcome for organizations and their clients. She will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to develop new offerings and bring innovation to life for clients around the globe.”

Sharing Innova’s passion for giving back to the community, Shantala volunteers for various nonprofit organizations involving humanitarian and social challenges; she loves to share her experiences and knowledge in business by teaching executive management programs and empowering others to take on leadership within business and technology firms with a special focus on diversity and inclusion (DEI).

To learn more about Innova’s Banking & Financial Services offerings, please visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/industries/banking-financial-services/.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions along with its subsidiaries, employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova Solutions delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.