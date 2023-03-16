Historical Affairs Programs In April 2023

(DOVER, Del. — March 16, 2023) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring 13 special programs during the month of April 2023. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some of the programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2023/03/07/division-programs-in-april-2023/.

John Dickinson Plantation staff will conduct candle-making demonstrations on The Green in Dover on April 15, 2023.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, April 2023

Friday–Sunday, April 1-16, 2023

Lewes Tulip Celebration. Series of activities at downtown Lewes locations including the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, located at 102 Kings Highway, where tulip arrangements by the Sussex Gardeners will be displayed. Museum open Wed.–Sat., 10 a.m.–4:15 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, April 7, 2023

Good Friday. All division-administered museums will be open.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Demonstrations by the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild. Program explores spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Event held in the mansion dining room. 1–3 p.m. 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

“Dutch Poetry in the Park.” In conjunction with the Lewes Tulip Celebration, museum interpreters present a poetry reading and interpretation of the Spurring Verses detailing the 1662 Dutch settlement. Held outdoors in Zwaanendael Park located adjacent to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Easter Sunday. All division-administered museums will be closed.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

“New Castle and the Lincoln Assassination Connection.” Brian Cannon, author and former lead interpreter at the museum, will recount the compelling story of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and New Castle resident Zachariah Gemmell’s part in the capture of John Wilkes Booth and the other conspirators. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

“Candle-Making.” John Dickinson Plantation staff will provide information on historic lighting and present an opportunity for a hands-on experience with dipping candles. Participation is first come, first served and free to experience. Participants wishing to keep their dipped candles may do so at a fee of $10 for a pair or $5 for a single taper. Payment by cash only. First State Heritage Park, 43 The Green, Dover. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 302-739-9194.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

“Hollywood History at the Court House: ‘The Conspirator.’ ” Screening of the 2010 film “The Conspirator,” a historical drama of the story of Mary Surratt, the only female conspirator charged and executed for her participation in the Lincoln assassination. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 6:30 p.m. For reservations, email Cynthia.Snyder@delaware.gov.

Friday, April 21, 2023

“Earth Day — Horseshoe Crabs and You.” Earth Day program explores the history, uses and benefits of the horseshoe crab, Delaware Bay’s unofficial mascot. Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2 p.m. Free admission but, due to space restrictions, reservations required by April 20. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Christina River Watershed Cleanup. Celebrate Earth Day by volunteering for the 31st annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup. Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site’s Cooch-Dayett Mill, 904 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Other New Castle County sites also available. 8–11 a.m. Space is limited and registration required. 302-307-2757.

Saturday, April 22, 2023

“Celebrate Earth Day, BEE AWARE !” New Castle native, Thomas Lunt, owner of Ft. Casimir Honey Co. and Apiary, will speak on the importance of bees in the ecosystem and the need to save these pollinators. Products from the Ft. Casimir Honey Co. will be available for purchase. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, April 28, 2023

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, Historic-Site Interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Program streamed live via Zoom and on the New Castle Court House Museum’s Facebook page. Noon. Free but Zoom registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

“Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead.” Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

“Lafayette’s Farewell Tour.” Program by Dr. Patricia Maclay on the Marquise de Lafayette’s last tour in America in 1824 which included two stops in New Castle where he visited friends and was celebrated by the town. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1:30 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

