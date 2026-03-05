Women and Tavern Keeping on the Dover Green at the Archives’ March First Saturday Program

Taverns in colonial America were more than places to eat and drink. Often called “public houses of entertainment,” these spaces served as gathering places where news was shared, business was conducted, and communities came together.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives will host the First Saturday Program Truly a Public House: Women and Tavern Keeping on the Dover Green. The presentation will be held at the Delaware Public Archives in Dover.

During the colonial era, two taverns stood on opposite sides of the Dover Green. At different times, both establishments were managed by women. The program will explore the stories of the Bell and Battell families and examine how the women who operated these taverns played important roles in their community and in the broader story of Dover.

The presentation will be given by Jane Pilato, who will highlight how these taverns functioned as essential community hubs and how women’s leadership in these spaces shaped local life during the colonial period.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.