Governor Matt Meyer Returns from India Trade Mission with New Investment and Innovation Opportunities

Announces clean energy partnership and global research collaborations for Delaware

WILMINGTON – Delaware business, government, and university leaders joined Governor Matt Meyer and Secretary Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez in a successful trade mission to India, the world’s largest nation.

The trade mission partnered with a Delaware small business to announce a manufacturing agreement with a leading Indian green energy firm. The mission also advanced investment opportunities, international research partnerships, sustainability collaboration, and economic relationships aimed at bringing new innovative opportunities to Delawareans.



Over the course of meetings in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, Governor Meyer and the Delaware delegation met with national and regional government leaders, technology and manufacturing executives, business organizations, university partners, and sustainability leaders to strengthen Delaware’s ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.



“We are bringing additional opportunity home to Delaware,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “We successfully recruited companies, supported Delaware employers, strengthened research partnerships, and significantly enhanced the First State’s brand in one of the world’s largest markets.”

KEY TRADE MISSION WINS:

REnP Green Energy is exploring plans to establish its first American facility in Delaware. Company executives plan to visit the state this April to begin site selection for a manufacturing operation targeted to open in 2027.

International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT) Air Rescue , a pioneering air ambulance company, intends to incorporate in Delaware and is exploring plans to establish its first U.S. operations base in the state.

The University of Delaware advanced discussions with leading Indian Institutes of Technology and other institutions to expand collaboration in research, student exchange, and clean energy innovation.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership advanced a new relationship with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to build stronger connections between companies and Delaware.

In Hyderabad, Governor Meyer delivered remarks at CII’s Indian Green Building Council Green Telangana Summit , highlighting Delaware’s climate leadership and opportunities for collaboration between Delaware and Telangana in sustainable materials, workforce training, research, and climate finance.

NASSCOM has a planned delegation visit to New York in May. They will travel to Delaware for a day of meetings and engagement to further strengthen our business ties.

The mission trip focused on recruiting companies to Delaware, expanding opportunities for Delaware businesses overseas, and building research partnerships to strengthen the state’s innovation economy. During the visit, Governor Meyer met two of his Indian counterparts: the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra (Mumbai) and Telangana (Hyderabad), as well as India’s Foreign Minister, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Education.



The delegation included representatives from the University of Delaware, Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Delaware businesses, and legal and economic development partners focused on strengthening trade, research, and investment ties between Delaware and India.



“This economic mission trip showed that Delaware can compete on the global stage,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “We strengthened relationships with business and government leaders, opened doors for Delaware companies, and created new pathways for investment, innovation, and collaboration that will deliver long-term benefits for our state.”



CLEAN ENERGY PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED

During the mission, Delaware-based Versogen announced a partnership with Indian renewable energy company InSolare Energy to accelerate the global deployment of green hydrogen technologies.



Versogen, a company founded at the University of Delaware and headquartered on the STAR Campus, has developed advanced materials used in water electrolysis to produce hydrogen without carbon emissions. The partnership pairs Versogen’s Anionic Exchange Membrane electrolyzer stack design with InSolare’s engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and market presence to support cost-effective, large-scale green hydrogen production aligned with India’s broader clean-energy goals.

“Versogen’s story is the First State at its best: innovative research at the University of Delaware creating a globally leading polymer membrane company located on the STAR Campus – growing into a real-world partnership that accelerates clean energy on a global scale,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “By pairing Versogen’s breakthrough technology with InSolare’s manufacturing strength and project execution, Delaware chemistry is truly delivering cost-effective, large-scale green hydrogen and deepening a Delaware–India relationship for years to come.”



STRENGTHENING GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

In New Delhi, Governor Meyer met with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and other senior leaders to explore opportunities for clean energy research collaboration, startup engagement, and innovation partnerships connecting Indian companies with Delaware’s life sciences and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.



The Governor also participated in a CEO roundtable with India’s leading technology industry association, making the case that Delaware is the best place in America for global companies looking to establish or grow their U.S. presence.

In Mumbai, Governor Meyer hosted a ‘Doing Business in Delaware’ seminar at the U.S. Consulate, where manufacturers, fintech leaders, and business executives learned more about Delaware’s advantages as a home for investment and expansion.



DPP-CII MOU

Recognizing the immense possibilities of improving economic, entrepreneurial, and commercial ties between India and Delaware, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to work together to establish and collaborate in fostering innovation, startup engagement, and commercial links between the two organizations.



CII is a non-government not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with around 9,700 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 365,000 enterprises from 318 national and regional sectoral industry bodies. Through its dedicated Centers of Excellence and Industry competitiveness initiatives, promotion of innovation and technology adoption, and partnerships for sustainability, CII plays a transformative part in shaping the future of the nation.

CSC and DOS-led Legal Engagement

The Department of State, in partnership with CSC, hosted “Why Delaware” sessions in Delhi and Mumbai. Attendees from India’s biggest law firms learned why Delaware incorporation is a value-add for Indian companies.



As a trusted partner and global provider of business and administrative compliance services, CSC—headquartered in Delaware with offices across India and around the world—convened leading legal and industry leaders involved in cross-border business transactions in Delhi and Mumbai to foster deeper relationships and create opportunities for clients to succeed in the global economy.



Through these events, Indian businesses gained a deeper understanding of what it takes to operate internationally and recognized CSC as a valuable resource for navigating cross-border opportunities and expanding their global reach.



Innovative Investments

Additionally, thanks to in-person engagement in India, NASSCOM now plans to bring its delegation to Delaware in May for a day of meetings and engagement during a previously planned trip to New York City. ICATT Air Rescue, a pioneering air ambulance company, also plans to visit Delaware in the Spring to explore plans to establish its first U.S. operations base in the state.

“As an ER doctor, meeting with ICATT was personal for me: they’re physicians building a company focused on life-saving emergency care,” said First Lady Dr. Lauren Meyer. “This trip was about building new relationships and attracting innovative companies. Now ICATT intends to incorporate in Delaware and is exploring plans to establish its first U.S. operations here, improving the lives of Delawareans in the process.”



Back on United States soil, members of the trade mission delegation will now begin following up with organizations and individuals to ensure they’re delivering for all Delawareans.

“The work of the trade mission will continue in the weeks ahead as Delaware officials continue to foster relationships with companies, universities, and government partners,” Governor Meyer said. “This is how a small state competes. We show up, build relationships, and bring opportunity back to every community.”

DELAWARE DELEGATION TO INDIA

The Delaware delegation included representatives from state government, higher education, economic development, the legal community, and Delaware businesses.

State of Delaware officials:

Governor Matt Meyer

First Lady Lauren Meyer

Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, Secretary of State

David Máthé, Director of International Development

April Wright, Administrator, Division of Corporations

Legal and corporate partners

Selena Molina, retired Senior Magistrate, Court of Chancery

Faiz Ahmad, Skadden

Apoorva Gokare, Morris Nichols

Brenda Wise, CSC

Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Noah Olson, Vice President, Innovation

University of Delaware

Dr. Ravi Ammigan, Vice Provost, Global Engagement

Dr. Suresh Sundaram, Lerner College of Business

Dr. Anil Bika, Center for Clean Hydrogen

Kris Graves, Senior Vice President, Development

National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

Alok Patel, Assistant Director, Business Development

Delaware exporters and business participants

Iwona Evans, Aqua Science

Richa Patel, Aqua Science

Neeraj Batta, Batta Environmental

Jim Prendergast, Versogen

Balsu Lakshman, Versogen

Other delegation participant