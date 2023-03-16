Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - March 16, 2023
Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that investment in building construction increased 1.5% to $20.4 billion in January, with all components posting gains. The residential sector rose 1.9% to $14.9 billion, while the non-residential sector was up 0.5% to $5.6 billion.
Also, CMHC reports that the standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of total Canadian housing starts increased 13% in February (243,959 units) compared to January (216,514 units).
Content shares from members this week include:
• Nesbitt Training - Lesson from the Group
• First Onsite - Loss: Water Mitigation Sherbrooke, Québec
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Underground Storage Tanks: Finding The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Constructing the Future: How the Next Generation is Shaping Industries
• Kee Safety Canada - A Brief History of Rope Access
• OnTraccr Technologies - Unlocking Efficiency in Construction: Why No-Code Workflow Tools are the Future
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - U.S. Equipment Manufacturing Industry Rebounds After COVID-19
• RAIC | IRAC - RAIC College welcomes 26 new Fellows
• Diversified Communications - Advisory Board Announced for Commercial UAV Expo 2023
