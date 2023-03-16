Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - March 16, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.

Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that investment in building construction increased 1.5% to $20.4 billion in January, with all components posting gains. The residential sector rose 1.9% to $14.9 billion, while the non-residential sector was up 0.5% to $5.6 billion.

Also, CMHC reports that the standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of total Canadian housing starts increased 13% in February (243,959 units) compared to January (216,514 units).

Content shares from members this week include:

• Nesbitt Training - Lesson from the Group

• First Onsite - Loss: Water Mitigation Sherbrooke, Québec

• T. Harris Environmental Management - Underground Storage Tanks: Finding The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Constructing the Future: How the Next Generation is Shaping Industries

• Kee Safety Canada - A Brief History of Rope Access

• OnTraccr Technologies - Unlocking Efficiency in Construction: Why No-Code Workflow Tools are the Future

• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - U.S. Equipment Manufacturing Industry Rebounds After COVID-19

• RAIC | IRAC - RAIC College welcomes 26 new Fellows

• Diversified Communications - Advisory Board Announced for Commercial UAV Expo 2023

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community. Our network includes thousands of construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

