Cycle Labs Launches Automated Test Library for Blue Yonder Dispatcher WMS in Collaboration with DLOGIX

Delivering Warehouse Solutions to EMEA Customers

We are thrilled to be working with DLOGIX to launch this Blue Yonder Dispatcher WMS test library.” — Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space, and DLOGIX, a Blue Yonder reseller and accredited consulting partner specializing in Dispatcher WMS and Luminate Billing, are excited to announce the launch of an automated test library for Blue Yonder Dispatcher WMS. The Dispatcher WMS test library will accelerate new site deployments, iterative solution changes, and version upgrades to the latest Dispatcher user interface. The solution will enable EMEA partners and customers to streamline their testing processes and improve their solution quality.

“We are thrilled to be working with DLOGIX to launch this Blue Yonder Dispatcher WMS test library,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. “With this collaboration, we are able to offer an even higher level of support to our international partners and customers.”

Blue Yonder’s Dispatcher WMS is a comprehensive and highly respected WMS solution with a long history as a gold standard across retail and manufacturing within the Blue Yonder customer base, predominantly in EMEA. Creating a test library of pre-built utilities that can be assembled into test cases that correspond to your unique business processes across a variety of interfaces accelerates your implementation process and testing efforts, saving you time and resources.

“We are proud to be partnering with Cycle Labs to launch this Blue Yonder Dispatcher WMS test library,” said Marc van Welsen, Managing Partner at DLOGIX. “This joint effort provides our customers with a powerful and efficient test automation solution to bring a greater level of confidence in system quality for deployments, upgrades, and configuration changes.”

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About DLogix

DLOGIX is a Blue Yonder Reseller and accredited Consulting Partner specializing in the design, deployment, and support of the Dispatcher Warehouse Management System, Luminate Billing, and related solutions. We have worked with Dispatcher WMS for over 30 years, and therefore bring an unparalleled level of expertise to deliver maximum value from your investment. For more information, please visit dlogix.com.