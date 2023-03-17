Dymax Announces New Partnership with DoMo Medical Technologies Inc.
Will support the sales of Dymax light-curing solutions to the medical markets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Our relationship with DoMo Medical will help expand our reach to critical OEM manufacturers in the medical industries that may not be aware of Dymax’s 40+ years of light-curing technology experience.”TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, proudly welcomes its newest sales partner, DoMo Medical Technologies Inc., to its growing group of business partners.
— Brent Newblom, Channel Partner Manager for Dymax Americas.
Located in Minnesota, DoMo Medical will focus its efforts on promoting and supporting the sales of Dymax light-curing solutions to the medical markets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Consisting of a highly specialized team of professionals with extensive experience in marketing and business development, DoMo Medical will act as a conduit between Dymax and key customers. They will concentrate on creating and growing cooperative relationships between companies, providing expert technical guidance and assistance to design streamlined, cost-effective manufacturing processes.
The new partnership will bring Dymax and customers together to provide them with a single source for automated dispensing, coating, curing, and materials solutions. “Our relationship with DoMo Medical will help expand our reach to critical OEM manufacturers in the medical industries that may not be aware of Dymax’s 40 years of experience developing innovative light-curing technologies,” commented Brent Newblom, Channel Partner Manager for Dymax Americas.
Dennis Olson, President of DoMo, stated, “We are excited that Dymax has chosen to work with us to expand their business into important medical markets throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Along with our sales expertise and their extensive knowledge of light curing, we can help manufacturers improve their processes, expand their capabilities, enhance communications, and increase their bottom line.”
Backed by significant technical expertise, the DoMo sales team can seamlessly support onsite implementation and, in conjunction with Dymax’s extensive knowledge of the light-curing industry, offer a complete manufacturing solution to companies. This alliance builds upon the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient.
About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical device, and consumer and automotive electronics.
For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.
About DoMo Medical Technologies Inc.
DoMo Medical is a manufacturing representative firm with years of experience bringing value to the top medical device OEMs. With extensive clinical experience in cardio, neuro, orthopedic, and drug delivery, they help their customers and manufacturers come together to create solutions that bring the best quality, delivery, and costs to the medical device industry.
For more information about DoMo Medical Technologies Inc., please visit their website at https://www.domomedtech.com or email them at domomedical@gmail.com.
Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-482-1010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube