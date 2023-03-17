The kathy ireland® kids by KozyKids will make their debut at the Las Vegas Furniture Market - Summer 2023

Company Executives

kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) has partnered with leading furniture brand KozyKids, LLC for children's bedroom furniture

We are delighted about this new collaboration with KozyKids” — Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The announcement was made by Carol Russo, CEO from her headquarters in San Juan Capistrano, California. The kathy ireland® kids by KozyKids will make their debut at the Las Vegas Furniture Market, July 31-August 2nd in Building C on 15th Floor.

KozyKids is the latest company to join kathy ireland® Home (kiH) whose brand partners include, among others, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Pacific Coast Lighting, Nourison rugs, Bush home and office furniture, Luminance for Emerson home and office ceiling fans, Tuscan Iron Entries, Precision Reclining, Twin Star, Blue Ridge, Fame Flooring, GKC Kitchen Design Centers, Hero Beds, Your Home Digital, Trade Linker, kathy ireland® American Home, kathy ireland® Weddings and Resorts, Michael Amini kathy ireland® Home Designs, kathy Ireland® American Family Insurance, kathy ireland® & Chef Andrè Carthen Friday Night and Sunday Dinner, kathy ireland® Tommy Meharey MIVI, kathy ireland® Small Business Network Laural Home, kathy ireland®, kathy ireland® Home: Spectrum,

"We are thrilled to partner with Kathy Ireland and her superb kathy ireland® Worldwide team," says Ms. Russo. "Kathy and her team's talent and success in the Home and Furniture industry are renowned all over the world. We honestly could not have hoped for a better partner. This is a new and truly exciting chapter for our company," adds Ms. Russo.

"We are delighted about this new collaboration with KozyKids" says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, who is named one of the most Influential Leaders in the furniture industry by Furniture Today." Kathy was presented with Icon Award from The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) and is the youngest and most recent inductee to the Licensing International Hall of Fame joining George Lucas, Walt Disney, and Martha Stewart.

Carol has been the leader in marketing a product that parents and grandparents can sleep soundly knowing that the safety of their children is the #1 priority and combined with beautiful styles and affordable price points. The entire team of KozyKids has a combined 150 years experience in the furniture business, going back to 1982, when Larry Kozin, Founder of KozyKids and Carol Russo were married only to realize that their higher calling was as proud grandparents of Stella, Kane, and Kobe as well as astute business partners. It is an innovative partnership that includes executive Angie Kozin and licensing experts John and Jo-Jo Bellave. Previously, Larry and John licensed and led over 320 furniture stores called iDealFurniture. Today, the group believes the agreement with kathy ireland® Kids will eclipse the number of units in the past opened in the past and offer an opportunity to market retailers that already embrace kathy ireland® Home. "We look forward to presenting this exquisite collection of beautiful, safe children’s furniture with style to our customers at the Las Vegas Furniture Market," adds Ms. Ireland.

kathy ireland® Worldwide is committed to social responsibility with every partner, client and licensee supporting its Millennium Development Goals. As part of the partnership, KozyKids is supporting ZOE International: ZOE works to end child trafficking in three ways: prevention, rescue, and restoration. Their goal is to rescue children from human traffickers and provide them with opportunities and support for a new path and future.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

