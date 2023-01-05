MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc acquires National Membership organization, MainStreetChamber of Commerce

New wholly owned subsidiary offers a solution to business owners going into the new year with optimism

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (MSCH) is on a quest to acquire a portfolio of small and micro businesses. As of December 29, 2022, the company has acquired MainStreetChamber of Commerce. A national membership organization with a mission to grant one million memberships, absolutely FREE, over the next 2 years.

The company does not make money giving away free memberships. Monetization is realized from selling Master Licenses for metropolitan areas, states and regions that help with the opening of thousands of local Chapters and recruiting leaders who serve as Chapter Presidents along with forming strategic alliances with companies that provide goods, services and products to its members, giving members the best possible price while generating backend revenue for the chamber.

MainStreetChamber Holdings Founder & President, Larry Kozin says “Relaunching the Chamber 16 years after the initial rebrand with this new business model and being a public company allows entrepreneurs and investors who are frustrated and angered by Corporate Shenanigans to band together and get a bigger piece of the business that is being siphoned by corporate greed and needs to be retained by local communities”

MainStreetChamber of Commerce brought in Jason Sampson, from Tesla, and has been named the new CEO. Jason’s mission is to make MainStreetChamber of Commerce a household name. He is laying the groundwork for success by interviewing and appointing chapter presidents nationwide. Chapter presidents will use their community knowledge and experiences to build membership bases that empower the community by supporting buying local, providing local jobs and connecting small businesses so they can support each other. Each chapter will help local charities and nonprofits in their communities by providing financial help and services where they will do the most good.

According to Mr. Sampson, "this acquisition takes us to a whole new level to be able to provide a platform for our members to make money, save money and get involved in their local communities.”

MSCH is searching for companies that are candidates for an acquisition without giving up control and operations of their business. MSCH, as a holding company, will not be involved in the operations of their wholly owned subsidiaries and with their low overhead and very high profit business model, is designed to set the table for a safe alternative to investing.

Forward Looking Statement. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, goals, intentions, initiatives or strategies. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the acquisition of AL will result in significant profitability for MSCH, or that the business of AL will otherwise be successful. The information contained in this press release is as of the date of this release. MSCH assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

