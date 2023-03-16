EPC to review solid waste rules, Air Quality draft budget and new participant in Solid Waste Environmental Management System Program

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will review adopted and filed rules related to solid waste, the Air Quality bureau’s draft budget for fiscal year 2024 and will be asked to approve designating the city of Muscatine as a participant in the Solid Waste Environmental Management System Program at its March 22 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plans Fourth Quarter Update. Federal regulations require that the State prepare a plan identifying the intended uses of funds and how those uses support the fund’s goal.

In addition, commissioners will be asked to approve a recommendation for a contract with Cherokee County Solid Waste Agency to buy equipment to help process cardboard and office paper.

Commissioners will be asked to approve one contract and two contract amendments:

Contract with the University of Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist to retain a contractor for archaeological or architectural history investigations for projects or programs.

Contract amendment with Region XII Council Of Governments, Inc. to continue auditing services for the Environmental Management System through fiscal year 2024.

Contract amendment with Stearns Conrad and Schmidt, Consulting Engineers, Inc. to gather data and data analysis aligned with strategies identified by stakeholders in the Sustainable Materials Management - Vision for Iowa initiative. The initiative looks to reduce environmental impacts by using and reusing materials.

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.