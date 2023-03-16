Thursday, March 16

Washington’s first carbon auction sold pollution for $300 million

In its first year of implementation, under the Climate Commitment Act, passed in 2021, businesses convene through an online platform and propose how much they want to pay for each allowance, which is equal to one metric ton of carbon emissions. The state sold more than six million allowances, totaling $300 million. The act requires that this revenue fund climate solutions, like electric vehicles, and invest in communities facing environmental justice concerns, like those overburdened by poor air quality. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Ted S. Warren)

Washington bill could help ease renewable energy development tensions

In the Pacific Northwest, conversations about renewable energy can get pretty heated. Residents often raise concerns about fragmented wildlife habitats, disturbed cultural resources, and cluttered viewsheds. But a bill winding through the Washington legislature could help ease some of those tensions. House Bill 1216 would set up a formal process for “least conflict siting” which would help identify the least controversial places to build – and avoid common issues with renewable developments. Continue reading at NWNews. (Avangrid Renewables)

Safe staffing for hospitals bill makes its way through Legislature. Does it go far enough?

A proposed Senate bill to address safe staffing in hospitals is making its way through the Washington Legislature and has now advanced to the House, where a public hearing was held Wednesday in the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee. Attempts to pass similar legislation last year were unsuccessful, as groups such as the Washington State Hospital Association argued that safe-staffing standards set in that version of the proposed legislation were too “rigid.” That legislation would have set safe-staffing standards into state statute. Continue reading at The Bellingham Herald. (Getty Images)

Bellevue Reporter

Push to lower legal limit to 0.05 for driving drunk falls short (Lovick, Billig)

Bellingham Herald

Safe staffing for hospitals bill makes its way through Legislature. Does it go far enough? (Robinson)

Capital Press

Lawmakers want to know: Why are Washington ranchers split on checkoff hike? (Chapman, Shewmake)

Columbian

Late 49th District legislators Jim Moeller, Jim Schaefer honored at state Capitol service (Wylie, Jinkins)

Clark County’s small landlords: Pandemic has been tough on us, too

Everett Herald

Can’t understand why your car insurance went up? That may change

A forecast for spending, a new maximum for campaign contributions

Editorial: Legalize fentanyl test strips, then distribute them

The Inlander

Washington’s cap-and-invest program is the nation’s second market aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions

Port Townsend Leader

Jefferson County asks state to reconsider ‘catastrophic’ closure

Puget Sound Business Journal

Survey names Sea-Tac the top North American airport for 2nd year

Here’s why wages in Kitsap County are growing so rapidly

The Fed tried to crack the hot job market but exposed banks instead

Seattle Times

BNSF train derails on Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes area

WA Supreme Court rules on public transit fare enforcement

No clear answers as WA Supreme Court hears case on school construction

Opinion: The Legislature’s Sunshine Committee has fallen into darkness

Editorial: For community safety, state House must pass new police-pursuit law (Jinkins, Dhingra)

Skagit Valley Herald

Legislature looking at expanding farm internship program

Spokesman Review

Senators threaten consequences after VA confirms 4 deaths tied to computer system tested in Spokane

Critics question grant request to restart Usk papermill

Spokane City Council approves major boost to fees on development

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Proposed bill could put transitional kindergarten program in Walla Walla at risk (Senn, Santos)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Trafficking survivors propose bill to create first-of-its-kind services for other survivors

Those with drug arrests will get priority for cannabis retail licenses under LCB guidelines

Washington state teacher resignations at highest level in three decades

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Lawmakers consider new regulations aimed at protecting adult entertainers statewide

KNKX Public Radio

Federal judge in Texas hears case that could force a major abortion pill off market

KUOW Public Radio

Washington bill could help ease renewable energy development tensions (Fitzgibbon)

New law would make sexual misconduct by corrections staff a felony

KXLY (ABC)

WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 65 residents, continues to shrink

Crosscut

Washington’s first carbon auction sold pollution for $300 million

La Raza del Noroeste

Están abiertas las nominaciones comunitarias para la iniciativa de Zonas de Equidad Sanitaria (Keiser)