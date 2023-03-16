Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 16 - March 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Emaunuel Valdez and appointed Robert Blaschke and John Cyrier to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, Governor Abbott appointed Patrick Cohoon for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its 10-county district.



Emanuel Valdez of New Braunfels retired from BMC Software, Inc. after 25 years of service. He volunteers with Vintage Oaks Veterans Organization. Valdez honorably retired from the United States Army Reserves after 30 years of service as a command sergeant major. He earned a certification in System Programming from International Business Machines.



Robert Blaschke of Woodsboro is a retiree from the DuPont Company and previously served as the Refugio County Judge. He is a board member of the Refugio County Community Development Foundation and is president of the Woodsboro Education Foundation. Blaschke attended Texas A&M University in Kingsville.



John Cyrier of Lockhart is the owner of Someday Strategies, LLC. He is the former Texas state representative for Texas House District 17 and a former Caldwell County commissioner. He is chairman of the San Marcos Airport Advisory Board. Additionally, he is on the general staff for the Commemorative Airforce, and is a captain in the Texas State Guard. Cyrier received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Texas A&M University.



Patrick Cohoon of Boerne is managing member of Leger, Ketchum and Cohoon, PLLC in Boerne. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Kendall County Bar Association, College of the State Bar of Texas, and a sustaining member of the Texas Bar Foundation. He is vice president of the Boerne Volunteer Fire Department, vice chairman of City of Boerne Planning and Zoning Commission, chairman of the Boerne Kendall County Water Committee, member of the Boerne Chamber of Commerce, and board member of Boerne Kendall County Angel Network. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.