Croatian Citizens Can Now Apply for Global Entry

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that citizens of the Government of Croatia can now apply for Global Entry.

Croatia joins a growing list of 14 Global Entry partner countries that have full arrangements, including Bahrain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

A ceremony marking the partnership is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks.

The United States and Croatia marked 30 years of bilateral ties in 2022. Croatia is also a participant in CBP’s Visa Waiver Program, which permits Croatian citizens to visit the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without a visa.

“We are excited to have partnered with Croatia. After years of dedication, conversation and collaborative effort, CBP welcomes Croatia and its citizens to full partnership and membership in Global Entry,” said Matthew Davies, Executive Director, Admissibility and Passenger Programs. “Today’s announcement symbolizes our countries’ efforts and commitment to foster a relationship that facilitates commerce, and as importantly, strengthens both of our countries’ security, while providing a benefit to our citizens.”

Global Entry is one of four branches of the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP), which allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival at United States airports. The program currently has more than 10 million members, and has automatic entry processing kiosks at 77 airports within the United States and at Preclearance locations around the world.

TTP supports CBP’s mission of securing U.S. borders while facilitating lawful travel and trade. Travelers must be pre-approved for all TTP programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment. While a key goal of the program is to expedite travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States. To maintain a strict standard in establishing Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

For more information on TTP, follow @CBP or visit ttp.dhs.gov.