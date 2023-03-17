Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® makes strategic investment in SavvyCard®
SavvyCard is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals.
The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® (GRAR) and SavvyCard® have jointly announced the association’s strategic investment in the company.
David and the team at SavvyCard have a vision for the future of their real estate software and services that speak to the best interests of our members and all professionals in the industry.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® (GRAR) and SavvyCard® have jointly announced the association’s strategic investment in the company to support its continued innovations in real estate marketing, lead generation and targeted advertising products.
— James Yockel, GRAR CEO
“David and the team at SavvyCard have a vision for the future of their real estate software and services that speak to the best interests of our members and all professionals in the industry,” said James Yockel, GRAR CEO. “Our leadership team believes in SavvyCard’s product roadmap. We want to support their development of innovative new tools that will build stronger connections between agents, brokers, service providers and homeowners.”
The SavvyCard® SaaS platform utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications, SavvyCards, for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts.
SavvyCard’s RE-Target® is a fully managed program that delivers targeted messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, offering an alternative channel to reach agents where they are most active. This channel improves engagement with internal and affiliate resources, while generating meaningful non-dues revenue.
“SavvyCard’s goal has always been to deliver services that align with the business needs and goals of real estate associations, multiple listing services, brokers and agents,” said David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO. “We’re gratified that the leadership of the Greater Rochester association believes we are on the right track and wants to be a partner in supporting the development of products that will fulfill that promise.”
About Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®
The Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade association representing and supporting more than 3,200 REALTORS® in the Rochester metro area and beyond with chapters serving portions of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. REALTORS® are real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics put forth by the National Association of REALTORS®. GRAR also provides a public website featuring all property listings in the region served at www.HomeSteadNet.com.
About SavvyCard®:
SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.
David Etheredge
SavvyCard
+1 727-858-4064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other