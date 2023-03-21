Insigniam Consultant, Tracy D. Holloman Awarded with the HBA Luminary Award
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association announced Tracy D. Holloman, a consultant at Insigniam will receive the Luminary Award at the WOTY event in May.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) has announced Tracy D. Holloman, a consultant at Insigniam, an international management consulting firm, will receive the Luminary Award at its Woman of the Year event in New York City on May 16.
At Insigniam, Tracy Holloman works with executives who are committed to extraordinary, not business-as-usual performance. Tracy is known for designing programs to cause breakthroughs in diversity and inclusion, improving leadership capability, employee engagement, and partnering with C-Suite executives to conceptualize and implement business strategies that support their strategic visions. Prior to joining Insigniam, Tracy served in leadership roles at several healthcare organizations she led to unpredictable levels of employee engagement and leadership effectiveness.
The Luminary award was introduced in 2014 as part of the HBA’s 25th anniversary of the Woman of the Year (WOTY). The award is identified by Corporate Partner companies, for women who serve as role models in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, help advance other women’s careers, exhibit dedication to the healthcare industry and have more than 20 years of professional industry experience.
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About the HBA
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations in healthcare committed to:
• Achieving gender parity in leadership positions
• Providing equitable practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of women
• Facilitating career and business connections to accelerate advancement
The HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy, and recognition of individuals and companies.
