NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™ ANNOUNCES TEAM PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH DENVER ICONICS

One of the world's best: NPL player Jose Derisi lunges for a shot during tournament play NPL's Scott Fliegelman of Boulder, CO in action at the kitchen line with a backhand dink NPL player Teresa Tarn attacks a volley during a recent match

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League™ (NPL™) www.nplpickleball.com is pleased to announce a team purchase agreement with the Denver Iconics LLC (Denver Iconics), co-owned by Chris Montgomery and Mario Boschi. The Denver Iconics will represent the league’s first team in Colorado, where pickleball has a huge following. The Denver Iconics join Naples JBB United and the Boca Raton Picklers as the first three teams to be announced by the league.

"We are thrilled to join NPL Pickleball and be a part of this fantastic league that will provide a new type of showcase for Champions Pros," explained Montgomery. "Pickleball is a passion of mine, and we look forward to bringing the Denver Iconics to the forefront of this growing sport."

Boschi added, "It's an honor to be the first team in the West and to represent Denver in the league. We can’t wait to begin collaborating together with the outstanding group at NPL Pickleball, as well as the other dedicated team owners to make NPL Pickleball the very best it can be.”

Beth Bellamy, one of NPL's Co-Founders and the #1-ranked Women’s Champions Pro player, said, "We want to enthusiastically welcome the Denver Iconics to the league. Chris and Mario possess a deep passion for the sport, and their commitment to bringing our exciting brand of pickleball to a wider audience aligns perfectly with our mission at NPL Pickleball. We have no doubt they will be a fantastic addition to the league."

Michael Chen, who is also a co-founder of NPL, added “I am extremely impressed not only with Chris and Mario’s passion for the game, but also their incredible business acumen. They really understand the vision, purpose, and long-term goals of this league, and as partners, they will be instrumental in helping grow this business to be both sustainable and rewarding for all those that are engaged with NPL Pickleball.”

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring top pro players from around the nation. The league is committed to promoting the growth of the sport and showcasing the athleticism, skill, and excitement of pickleball.

NPL Pickleball’s team owners will build their rosters through a live player draft scheduled for second week in April. The league will hold its first-ever Combine event March 25-26 in Oklahoma City to allow players to showcase their skills to team owners and league evaluators ahead of the draft. NPL Pickleball’s regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Championship weekend in October at Chicken N Pickle's new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona's indoor facility, where the championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023, including the pre-season Combine, will be held at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) state of the art indoor facilities across the country. NPL Pickleball is also partnering with Oso Pickleball (www.osopickleball.com) to have the Oso Fury be the official pickleball for NPL Combine and League Matches in 2023.

Registration is open through end of today, March 17, 2023 for players interested in potentially being drafted by an NPL Pickleball team at www.nplpickleball.com.

About NPL Pickleball: The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (Age 50+) professional pickleball players.

Interested team owners and sponsors of the National Pickleball League can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information.

NPL Pickleball website: www.nplpickleball.com.