Pulse of the City News Honors Repeat Customer Satisfaction Award Winners
From Texas to California, Pulse of the City News Award Winners continue to set the bar for excellent service.LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few months into 2023 and Pulse of the City News continues to roll out its customer satisfaction research and ratings on businesses nationwide.
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries that provide an excellent customer experience.
Twelve-time Pulse Award winner Pacific Landscaping & Maintenance of San Diego (www.pacific-landscape.com) has an unparalleled reputation for customer service and satisfaction. The company has been creating beautiful outdoor living spaces for more than two decades by providing exceptional craftsmanship and developing lasting relationships with its customers. Its spectrum of work includes fencing, decorative walls, patios, walkways, irrigation, outdoor lighting, gardens, water features and more. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/PACIFIC-LANDSCAPING-AND-MAINTENANCE-SAN-DIEGO-CA.
Keller Williams Team Hodnett of Southlake, Texas, (www.teamhodnett.com) just brought home its ninth consecutive Pulse Award. Team Hodnett comprises local real estate professionals committed to selling some of the most desired homes in Dallas/Forth Worth. The innovative and experienced team of agents guarantees prompt and professional service. The goal is to be both informative and helpful, providing an exemplary level of service for every client. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/team-hodnett-southlake-tx.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
As the year moves along, Pulse will continue rolling out its customer satisfaction research results and announcing the most recent recipients of its prestigious Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.
Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.
