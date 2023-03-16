Kinectify and GMA Enter Partnership to Enhance Compliance Services for the Gaming Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada, and GMA Consulting (GMA), an internationally recognized consulting firm serving the gaming, entertainment, sports, and hospitality industries, have announced a partnership to enhance compliance technology services for the gaming industry in the US and Canada.
In 2022, Kinectify deployed a fully configurable AML platform with exceptional results. Clients are realizing efficiency gains of over 93% with Kinectify. In addition, Kinectify Advisors has engaged with numerous operators supporting them with licensing, program design and testing, and outsourced compliance services.
“We are impressed – though not surprised - by the results coming from Kinectify’s clients and feel that every organization in gaming would likely benefit from leveraging Kinectify’s modern compliance technology,” said Seth Young, Founding Partner at GMA Consulting. “To this end, our firm is thrilled to partner with Kinectify to support and accelerate their sales process across both our existing client base and our wider professional network in the gaming industry.”
“We are honored that GMA understands the value of Kinectify and is raising awareness across the gaming industry,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “GMA has the expertise to understand the value we drive for gaming operators and the relationships to help accelerate our business development efforts. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”
Kinectify is in the process of onboarding some of the largest brands in gaming as well as rolling out a series of additional features to further expand the capabilities of interactive and land based gaming operators.
For more information or to book a demo, contact sales@kinectify.com
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization's data into a single view and workflow, empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
ABOUT GMA
GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Its Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. The company’s client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit gmaconsulting.com.
Joseph Martin
In 2022, Kinectify deployed a fully configurable AML platform with exceptional results. Clients are realizing efficiency gains of over 93% with Kinectify. In addition, Kinectify Advisors has engaged with numerous operators supporting them with licensing, program design and testing, and outsourced compliance services.
“We are impressed – though not surprised - by the results coming from Kinectify’s clients and feel that every organization in gaming would likely benefit from leveraging Kinectify’s modern compliance technology,” said Seth Young, Founding Partner at GMA Consulting. “To this end, our firm is thrilled to partner with Kinectify to support and accelerate their sales process across both our existing client base and our wider professional network in the gaming industry.”
“We are honored that GMA understands the value of Kinectify and is raising awareness across the gaming industry,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “GMA has the expertise to understand the value we drive for gaming operators and the relationships to help accelerate our business development efforts. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”
Kinectify is in the process of onboarding some of the largest brands in gaming as well as rolling out a series of additional features to further expand the capabilities of interactive and land based gaming operators.
For more information or to book a demo, contact sales@kinectify.com
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization's data into a single view and workflow, empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
ABOUT GMA
GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Its Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. The company’s client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit gmaconsulting.com.
Joseph Martin
Kinectify Inc.
+1 725-210-6538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn