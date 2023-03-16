SIPPIO Wins Two TMC Industry Awards

SIPPIO enables voice in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIPPIO, a leading voice enablement platform for Microsoft Teams and Zoom has been recognized by TMC, a global integrated media company, for its exceptional contributions to the telephony industry.

SIPPIO has been awarded two coveted industry awards: the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award and the TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award recognizes companies that have developed outstanding VoIP and IP Communications products and services. According to Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, SIPPIO’s commitment to excellence and innovation has earned the company this prestigious award.

“In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, SIPPIO has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market,” says Tehrani.

SIPPIO has also been honored with the ​​2023 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award, which recognizes companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Rich Tehrani said that SIPPIO is being recognized for its leadership and achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends.

Adam Cole, CEO at SIPPIO expressed his gratitude for the awards, saying, “We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from TMC. At SIPPIO, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to excellence in everything we do.”

As a dedicated channel-only partner, SIPPIO is proud to collaborate with resellers, carriers, and service providers across 74 countries, streamlining the integration of calling capabilities in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone.

If you’re interested in experiencing the benefits of our seamless solutions, we invite you to sign up for a 30-day free trial and join our growing network of satisfied partners.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is the world’s leading voice enablement platform, the easiest and fastest way for resellers and carriers to bring PSTN calling into Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone. Available in over 74+ countries, organizations across the globe rely on SIPPIO to keep their people connected. With flexible subscription plans, SIPPIO deploys in minutes and ensures a reliable, secure, compliant, and redundant voice solution.