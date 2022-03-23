SIPPIO Joins Zoom Phone Provider Exchange

SIPPIO powers phone calling in Zoom

Global voice platform becomes one of the first to enable PSTN services for Zoom Phone BYOC Customers.

SIPPIO is proud to have the first available solution in the Zoom’s Provider Exchange program” — Dawn-Marie Elder, COO - SIPPIO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIPPIO, the world’s leading voice enablement platform has today announced it is launching the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange program from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Zoom Phone "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) customers will soon be able to access SIPPIO powered voice services by selecting and adding SIPPIO’s new Provider Exchange app to Zoom.

Zoom Phone is a feature-rich, modern cloud phone solution for businesses of all sizes. It’s simple to deploy and use on a mobile device, desktop, or desk phone. Zoom Phone offers customers a choice for PSTN connectivity with native plans and BYOC (bring your own carrier).

The Provider Exchange program enables cloud peering connectivity between Zoom Phone and the BYOC PSTN Provider to be seamless, secure, and simple with an intuitive partner app available on the Zoom marketplace.

Since 2019, SIPPIO has been at the forefront of cloud telephony, building a robust global network that enables true PSTN voice calling in over 70 countries.

Working exclusively through the channel, SIPPIO gives resellers and carriers the ability to enhance their offering and augment their services in new markets and territories; alongside a powerful partner toolkit to manage quoting, sales, migrations, and activations.

“We’re really proud to have the first available solution in the Zoom’s Provider Exchange program”, says Dawn-Marie Elder, COO and General Manager at SIPPIO.

“Beyond simple talk and listen, Zoom Phone provides a rich telephony suite for end-users, powering a seamless work from anywhere experience. Together with SIPPIO’s established toolset and global footprint, Zoom Phone is the future of business voice calling, and I’m excited our customers will be the first to benefit from this combined offering.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome SIPPIO to the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange,” says Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms. “The Provider Exchange is the new way for Zoom Phone BYOC customers to choose their preferred provider. Customers can follow a streamlined, self-service journey to select SIPPIO and easily provision phone numbers.”

Zoom Phone Provider Exchange will become available later this year.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is the world’s leading voice enablement platform, the easiest and fastest way for resellers and carriers to bring PSTN calling into Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone. Available in over 70 countries, organizations across the globe rely on SIPPIO to keep their people connected. With flexible subscription plans, SIPPIO deploys in minutes and ensures a reliable, secure, compliant, and redundant voice solution.