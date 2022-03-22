SIPPIO Announces Further Global Expansion at Enterprise Connect 2022

SIPPIO now enables voice calling in 74 countries

2.2 billion people across 74 countries can now make and receive phone calls directly in Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

SIPPIO is now the world’s leading voice-enablement platform” — Dawn-Marie Elder, COO

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIPPIO, a leading platform that enables PSTN voice calling in Microsoft Teams and Zoom has announced at Enterprise Connect 2022 that it is expanding its service to 14 new markets, making it the world’s largest and best-connected cloud voice platform in terms of reach and coverage.

Effective immediately, over 275 million people across Albania, Angola, Bahrain, Belize, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cambodia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malta, Serbia, Taiwan, Uruguay, and Vietnam will be able to make and receive phone calls from their favorite business collaboration suite, via SIPPIO’s global voice platform.

Since launching in 2019, SIPPIO has been at the forefront of cloud telephony, building a robust global network across 10+ data regions that enable true PSTN calling directly within Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Working exclusively through the channel, SIPPIO gives resellers, carriers, and operators the ability to enhance their offering and augment their services in new markets and territories; alongside a powerful partner toolkit to manage quoting, sales, migrations, and activations.

This latest expansion means over 2.2 billion people in 74 countries can now access full PSTN calling services inside Microsoft Teams and Zoom, complete with the feature-rich and enterprise-level functionality that eliminates the need for expensive and complex infrastructure.

“SIPPIO is now the world’s leading voice-enablement platform” says Dawn-Marie Elder, COO and General Manager at SIPPIO. “As organizations all over the globe continue to embrace a work-from-anywhere lifestyle, we’re ensuring that no country is left behind when it comes to connectivity and enabling a fluid business voice experience.”

“Our team have undertaken months of hard work to ensure our services are not only best in class, but fully compliant too” says David Spindler, SVP Digital & Operations. “Our platform meets the regulatory requirements in every market we operate in, and through our intelligent dashboard, partners can activate users and DIDs across the globe in a matter of minutes.”

Dawn-Marie Elder and David Spindler are both attending Enterprise Connect 2022 and are available to discuss how this announcement benefits new and existing partners and carriers - email hello@sippio.io to set up a meeting.

For a full overview of SIPPIO coverage, visit https://sippio.io/coverage