1836 Property Management Experiences 16% Portfolio Growth in 2022 - Reaching Over 750 Managed Properties in Q1 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1836 Property Management, Austin’s premier property management company, is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals by adding properties to existing portfolios, educating investors on rental property best practices, and making sure properties are occupied and generating revenue. The company recently announced substantial growth for their portfolio of managed properties - notating a 16.2% net growth in 2022.
Driven largely by word of mouth referrals, organic marketing efforts, and streamlined business operations, the company has averaged 29.9% average annual growth rate over the last 11 years. By testing and implementing procedures and property management software that bring state-of-the-art management, strategy development, and human-centered approaches to its service offerings, 1836PM prides itself on offering more than just property management services, but rather, leading real estate investment management.
1836 Property Management offers comprehensive property management services which include: property assessment and pricing evaluation; leasing, tenant screening and application processing; industry-leading advertising campaigns; comprehensive maintenance and property care; move-in and move-out services; custom-built periodic property assessment software; custom-built investment health dashboards with the capability to make investment projections; and real-time ROE (return on equity) investment and accounting reporting.
When asked about his company’s strengths that led to this growth, 1836 Property Management Founder, Matt Leschber said,
“Our success can be largely attributed to three things. 1. Our people. Their dedication, ability to connect with our clients and produce results. 2. Our processes. While other companies are attending how-to seminars on setting up their first automation feature, 1836PM is over three years deep in development and implementation of a proprietary system. That system contains processes that are constantly evolving to deliver the highest quality services available. 3. Our reporting capabilities. Whether it's our internal systems that help us monitor the performance of our team or our external facing systems, such as the REI Monitor, that allows us to deliver the only real-time metrics in the nation for our investors. 1836PM isn't just ahead of the competition, we're traversing ground never before covered in our industry.”
A leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry, 1836 Property Management is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process. The company maintains an active library of media resources here. With rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market, 1836 Property Management focuses on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.
To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com.
Contact Details:
1836PM Business Development
(512) 994-4323
bdm@1836pm.com
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Kayla Gonzales
1836PM Marketing Manager
Kayla@sparkcollectiveinfo.com
Matt Leschber
