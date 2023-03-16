Factory Entertainment Takes A Deep Dive Into Aquaman Collectibles
Collectibles manufacturer Factory Entertainment is ramping up for the upcoming release of another highly anticipated sequel to a hit DC Comics movie
As Aquaman prepares to return to the screen in 2023, we are thrilled to have been able to work with Warner Brothers to bring a replica of Black Manta’s helmet to collectors.”CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Warner Brothers‘ Shazam: Fury of the Gods arrives in movie theaters, collectibles manufacturer Factory Entertainment is ramping up for the upcoming release of another highly anticipated sequel to a hit DC Comics movie.
— Jordan Schwartz
The California based company, known for its expertise in crafting high-quality prop replicas, is kicking off its new Aquaman lineup with a reproduction of the helmet worn by Aquaman‘s foe, Black Manta (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in the 2018 film Aquaman.
“Aquaman became the highest grossing DC Comics film of all time for good reason,” says Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. “Part of its success was doubtless due to the gorgeous production design, including the amazing costumes, which remained faithful to, while subtly updating, the look established in the comics. One of the most memorable costumes was Black Manta’s battle suit, with its iconic helmet. As Aquaman prepares to return to the screen in 2023, we are thrilled to have been able to work with Warner Brothers to bring a replica of Black Manta’s helmet to collectors.”
Factory Entertainment’s Black Manta’s Helmet replica is limited to 250 pieces and features light and sound effects which simulate the helmet’s weaponry as seen on screen. It is available to order now through Factory Entertainment’s website, www.factoryent.com, and select high-end collectibles dealers.
Later this year, Factory Entertainment will also be releasing several high-end prop replicas from Aquaman and Lost Kingdom. Although details of those items are currently subject to studio embargo, fans can sign up for Factory Entertainment’s newsletter on its website to receive details as soon as they become available.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Batman, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, Star Trek, Men in Black, House of The Dragon, James Bond, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Back to the Future, Jaws and many others.
Tommy Vargas
Factory Entertainment, Inc.
+1 925-270-3739
tommy@factoryent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram