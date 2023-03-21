9TH LDN (Low Dose Naltrexone) CONFERENCE

LDN Research Trust Logo The LDN Book 3

LDN Research Trust - host in person medical conference to unveil the latest research & truths about LDN for Long Covid, ME, MS, Cancers, Depression & More

UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9TH LDN CONFERENCE – LIMITED MEDIA PASSES AVAILABLE FOR LIVESTREAM

We are working with Linda Elsegood, the founder of The LDN Research Trust (based in the UK), organiser of the annual LDN Conference, and editor of three books on LDN that have sold more than 70,000 copies globally (The LDN Book 3 is out now).

In June, the 9th LDN Conference will see hundreds of GPs, consultants, pharmacists and other healthcare practitioners, as well as patients, come together in Pennsylvania over three days to discuss the latest research and truths around LDN and its potential to help millions of people worldwide. The event is being beamed into the homes of patients and healthcare professionals globally via livestreaming making this an unmissable and unique event.

Linda founded The LDN Research Trust in 2004 after discovering the life-changing benefits of LDN for her MS diagnosis. Her passion to educate the healthcare professionals in the potential of LDN is reinforced by the calibre of incredible speakers due to talk at the conference, and the authors of The LDN Book 3.

Low-Dose Naltrexone has been used to help people with myriad conditions: https://ldnresearchtrust.org/conditions including Long Covid, cardiac diseases; chronic pain; skin diseases; ears, nose, sinus and throat conditions; endocrine diseases; gastrointestinal diseases; hematologic/blood marrow disorders; hepatology, immunology, infectious diseases; cancers; neurologic diseases; ocular diseases; pediatric disorders; psychological disorders; pulmonary diseases; renal and urologic diseases; rheumatologic disorders; sleep disorders; vasculitis; and women’s health.

* MS Awareness Week – 24–30 April

* ME/CFS International Awareness Day – 12 May

* Mental Health Awareness Week – 15-21 May

* Men’s Health Week – 12-18 June

* Mold Awareness Month - September

*World Mental Health Day – 10 October

Linda is available for interviews, comment and editorial commissions – about how she discovered LDN to treat her multiple sclerosis (MS) and how that inspired her to set up the charity, create the bestselling book series and launch the global conference. We can send you a digital or paperback copy of the latest book – The LDN Book 3 – and we have a small number of livestream media passes available for the conference upon request. More details about conference are below

LDN Research Trust to host ONLY livestreamed & in-person medical conference to unveil the latest research & truths about

Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) for Long Covid, ME, MS, Cancers, Depression & More…

Hear from the leading global experts including Dr Leonard Weinstock (gastroenterologist), Dr Norman Marcus (pain specialist) & Dr Sarah Zielsdorf (MD, MS)

London, United Kingdom: The much anticipated, livestreamed and in-person, 9th LDN Conference returns to the United States, on 23-25 June, for the first time since pre-Covid in 2019. Healthcare professionals and patients from around the world unable to attend in person will be able to participate in the LDN Conference 2023 virtually, from the comfort of their own homes, via livestreaming.

Inevitably, long Covid is just one of the chronic diseases on the agenda for discussion, alongside compelling examples and real-world results from leading healthcare professionals using LDN to treat myriad autoimmune diseases and cancers.

“LDN has been a mainstay in our fight against Long-COVID. We are seeing much success in adding this intervention with our patients. Due to the nature of LDN, it is an effective therapy for a large and growing number of conditions. It has a very good safety profile and is cost-effective.

“The LDN conferences are money well spent to become familiar with all the caveats of this intervention. For those not well versed in LDN, it is an amazing way to become proficient and an expert in using LDN.”

- Dr Yusuf (JP) Saleeby

LDN has been used to help those with autism, chronic fatigue, and depression find relief in recent years, and the latest research also points to its potential for long covid, mold toxicity, even longevity.

Administered off-label in small daily doses (0.5 to 4.5 mg), this generic drug is extremely affordable and presents few known side effects. Find out more about the potential of LDN from leading international medical professionals at The LDN Research Trust 2023 Conference - a three-day charity event organised by the LDN Research Trust and the only LDN focused event in the world. No other event or organisation comes close to matching the global reach of the LDN Research Trust.

The LDN Conference 2023 attracts hundreds of doctors, prescribers, nurse practitioners, pharmacy prescribers, pharmacists and patients from around the world both in-person and via livestreaming. Held in Anthracite Hotel, Carbondale, Pennsylvania, from 23-25 June 2023, this unique, ground-breaking conference aims to raise awareness of LDN (Low-Dose Naltrexone) among healthcare professionals and encourage its use in treating a growing number of chronic diseases by highlighting compelling examples and real-world results.

Linda Elsegood, conference organiser, founder of The LDN Research Trust, and editor of The LDN Book 3 (out now) says, “We are excited to hold an in-person and livestream 3 day conference this year. We have a line-up of LDN experts giving amazing presentations on many different conditions where LDN can be of benefit, backed up by the latest research and not forgetting our Q&A panels where you get to submit your LDN questions to the panel for live answers.”

Alongside getting access to the leading healthcare professionals in the field of LDN research, a major highlight of the conference according to feedback is the extensive Q&A panels across the three days. More than 5 hours in total of Q&As are scheduled to enable hundreds of questions to be put to the panel of experts offering real-time, genuine responses to burning questions.

“I am excited to present at the LDN conference in Pennsylvania this year and share updates regarding dosing in Oncology and Multiple Sclerosis.” - Dr Paul Anderson



