The LDN Book 3 now available. Learn how to treat COVID, Long COVID, Mold Illness, etc with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)
Purchase your copy today from The LDN Research Trust Website
UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LDN Book 3 is now available to purchase from The LDN Research Trust Website
RRP: $29.99 - £24.99
Shipping Worldwide
This is the 3rd book in the series and is a valuable resource for treating difficult to treat conditions. Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) is a safe, nontoxic, nonaddictive, inexpensive treatment with very few introductory side effects. It can be a live saver for many patients.
Who Wrote What in The LDN Book 3?
Preface by Linda Elsegood, Founder LDN Research Trust
Foreword by Pamela W. Smith, M.D., MPH, MS
Pharmacology and Best Clinical Practices by J. Stephen Dickson, BSC (hons) MRPharmS
Drug-Resistant Depression by Dr. Elizabeth Livengood, NMD
Virally Damaged Tissues ( including COVID-19, Herpes Simplex (HSV 1 & 2), Varicella-Zoster, Human Parvovirus B19 (B19V), Epstein-Barr (EBV)by Sarah J. Zielsdorf, MD, MS
LDN and Longevity by Yusuf M. (JP) Saleeby, MD
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease by Deanna Windham, DO
Mold Illness and CIRS by Kent Holtorf, MD
Ophthalmic Conditions by Sebastian Denison, RPh, FAAR
Long COVID by Professor Angus G. Dalgleish, FRCP FRCPath FMedSci and Wai M. Liu, PhD
Cancer and Case Studies by Angus Dalgleish,FRCP FRCPath FMedSc Wai M. Liu, PhD and Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO
Epilogue by Yoon Hang “John” Kim, MD
APPENDIX- Dosing Protocols by Sarah J. Zielsdorf, MD, MS
Linda Elsegood
LDN Research Trust
+1 847-794-8046
email us here