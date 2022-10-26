The LDN Book 3 now available. Learn how to treat COVID, Long COVID, Mold Illness, etc with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)

The LDN Book 3

“Rarely does a naturopathic doctor consider any medicine to be a “miracle drug,” but LDN has been a life-altering medicine for my patients. The LDN Book 3 is a must read!” — Dr. Nancy L. Evans, ND

UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LDN Book 3 is now available to purchase from The LDN Research Trust Website

RRP: $29.99 - £24.99

Shipping Worldwide

This is the 3rd book in the series and is a valuable resource for treating difficult to treat conditions. Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) is a safe, nontoxic, nonaddictive, inexpensive treatment with very few introductory side effects. It can be a live saver for many patients.

Who Wrote What in The LDN Book 3?

Preface by Linda Elsegood, Founder LDN Research Trust

Foreword by Pamela W. Smith, M.D., MPH, MS

Pharmacology and Best Clinical Practices by J. Stephen Dickson, BSC (hons) MRPharmS

Drug-Resistant Depression by Dr. Elizabeth Livengood, NMD

Virally Damaged Tissues ( including COVID-19, Herpes Simplex (HSV 1 & 2), Varicella-Zoster, Human Parvovirus B19 (B19V), Epstein-Barr (EBV)by Sarah J. Zielsdorf, MD, MS

LDN and Longevity by Yusuf M. (JP) Saleeby, MD

Mixed Connective Tissue Disease by Deanna Windham, DO

Mold Illness and CIRS by Kent Holtorf, MD

Ophthalmic Conditions by Sebastian Denison, RPh, FAAR

Long COVID by Professor Angus G. Dalgleish, FRCP FRCPath FMedSci and Wai M. Liu, PhD

Cancer and Case Studies by Angus Dalgleish,FRCP FRCPath FMedSc Wai M. Liu, PhD and Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO

Epilogue by Yoon Hang “John” Kim, MD

APPENDIX- Dosing Protocols by Sarah J. Zielsdorf, MD, MS