The LDN Book 3 now available. Learn how to treat COVID, Long COVID, Mold Illness, etc with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)

The LDN Book 3

Purchase your copy today from The LDN Research Trust Website

“Rarely does a naturopathic doctor consider any medicine to be a “miracle drug,” but LDN has been a life-altering medicine for my patients. The LDN Book 3 is a must read!”
— Dr. Nancy L. Evans, ND

UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LDN Book 3 is now available to purchase from The LDN Research Trust Website
RRP: $29.99 - £24.99
Shipping Worldwide

This is the 3rd book in the series and is a valuable resource for treating difficult to treat conditions. Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) is a safe, nontoxic, nonaddictive, inexpensive treatment with very few introductory side effects. It can be a live saver for many patients.

Who Wrote What in The LDN Book 3?

Preface by Linda Elsegood, Founder LDN Research Trust
Foreword by Pamela W. Smith, M.D., MPH, MS
Pharmacology and Best Clinical Practices by J. Stephen Dickson, BSC (hons) MRPharmS
Drug-Resistant Depression by Dr. Elizabeth Livengood, NMD
Virally Damaged Tissues ( including COVID-19, Herpes Simplex (HSV 1 & 2), Varicella-Zoster, Human Parvovirus B19 (B19V), Epstein-Barr (EBV)by Sarah J. Zielsdorf, MD, MS
LDN and Longevity by Yusuf M. (JP) Saleeby, MD
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease by Deanna Windham, DO
Mold Illness and CIRS by Kent Holtorf, MD
Ophthalmic Conditions by Sebastian Denison, RPh, FAAR
Long COVID by Professor Angus G. Dalgleish, FRCP FRCPath FMedSci and Wai M. Liu, PhD
Cancer and Case Studies by Angus Dalgleish,FRCP FRCPath FMedSc Wai M. Liu, PhD and Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO
Epilogue by Yoon Hang “John” Kim, MD
APPENDIX- Dosing Protocols by Sarah J. Zielsdorf, MD, MS

Linda Elsegood
LDN Research Trust
+1 847-794-8046
email us here

You just read:

The LDN Book 3 now available. Learn how to treat COVID, Long COVID, Mold Illness, etc with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Linda Elsegood
LDN Research Trust
+1 847-794-8046
Company/Organization
LDN Research Trust
PO Box 1083
Norwich, NR10 5WY
United Kingdom
+1 (847) 794-8046
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The LDN Research Trust Charity works to raise funds for research trials. We have helped over 100,000 people obtain LDN from a General Practitioner or Consultant, either through the National Health Service or by private prescription. We are proud to have helped people not just in the UK, but in countries throughout Europe; as well as the USA, Canada, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. LDN can work very well for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Crohn's Disease, Fibromyalgia, ME/CFS, Chronic Pain, Mental Health Issues, Women's Health, Autism etc.

LDN Research Trust Website

More From This Author
The LDN Book 3 now available. Learn how to treat COVID, Long COVID, Mold Illness, etc with Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)
Hot Topic - Low Dose Naltrexone treatment has proven to help with COVID 19 and Long COVID in The LDN Book 3.
The LDN Book 3 follows Best Selling Books 1 & 2, it launches November 10th 2022
View All Stories From This Author