Hot Topic - Low Dose Naltrexone treatment has proven to help with COVID 19 and Long COVID in The LDN Book 3.

The LDN Book 3

2 chapters with information that could help save thousands if not millions of lives worldwide this winter for those suffering from COVID and Long COVID.

Professor Angus Dalgleish doesn't know why Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) isn't the standard of care for those with COVID or Long COVID.” — The LDN Book 3 Launches November 10th!

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LDN Book 3 explains how using Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) works on COVID and Long COVID. Pre-Order Now.

The coronavirus disease that appeared at the tail end of 2019, known best by its acronym COVID-19 (COVID), has caused unprecedented disruption to the lives of people in countries throughout the world. For the past two years, more than 290 million cases of COVID (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including nearly 5.5 million deaths. The virus that causes the disease gains entry into host cells via the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and sets off a chain of events that results in the pathology that has been widely reported and recognized. The ACE2 receptor is found on a variety of different cell types and thus the virus is capable of affecting multiple organ systems at once. This can mean the disease presents in seemingly different ways, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe. For the majority of people, the disease resolves itself in about 7-10 days and active therapeutic intervention is not required.

An area of concern regarding the management of patients with COVID infection has been the persistence of a range of symptoms long after the acute phase of the disease has been controlled. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has noted the presence of “...signs and symptoms that develop during or after an infection consistent with COVID 19, [which] continue for more than 12 weeks and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis,” and defines these long-term sequelae of COVID infection as such. They say “...it usually presents with clusters of symptoms, often overlapping, which can fluctuate and change over time and can affect any system in the body.”

This condition is more commonly referred to as “Long COVID” and can be more distressing than the initial infection as the treatment strategy is unclear. Reports have highlighted that the number of symptoms and effects that linger following COVID infection is high and can involve as much as 200 disparate effects. Common ones, as detailed by the Office of National Statistics, that are often mentioned include chronic fatigue, disruptions to cognitive functioning, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, chest pain, myocardial disturbances, and sleep disturbances, which together drastically and profoundly impacts quality of life.

