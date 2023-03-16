Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Republic of Tatarstan of RF discussed in Ashgabat

16/03/2023

96

On March 15-16, 2023, the 8th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation was held in Ashgabat. A representative delegation headed by the Deputy Prime-minister, Minister of industry and trade of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation O.Korobchenko arrived in the capital of Turkmenistan to participate in the meeting. The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Minister of finance and economy of Turkmenistan S.Jorayev.

Members of the Working Group, representatives of ministries, state agencies, leading enterprises and organizations of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical areas of the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting of the Working Group, considered issues of trade and economic cooperation, interaction in the oil and gas sector, in the field of industry, communications and information technology, agriculture, and environmental protection. The parties paid special attention to cooperation in the spheres of science and education, in the field of healthcare and the medical industry, sports and youth policy.

In the context of expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the sides agreed to hold a number of joint events this year in Ashgabat and Kazan, including the Days of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Turkmenistan, performances by the State circus of Turkmenistan in Tatarstan, etc.

Following the results of the 8th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, the relevant Protocol was signed.

As part of the visit of the Tatar delegation, a business forum was held in Ashgabat with the participation of representatives of the business communities of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan, during which a thorough exchange of views took place on the main areas of cooperation. Trade, economic and investment opportunities of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan in the field of industry, energy, agriculture and transport were discussed.

On the margins of the 8th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, more than twenty bilateral negotiations were held between the heads of various ministries, state agencies and companies of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.