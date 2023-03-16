Issues of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

16/03/2023

Today, on March 16, 2023, in the Foreign ministry, a meeting was held between the Deputy minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Turkmenistan Konstantin Sabiashvili.

During the meeting, topical issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for the further development of Turkmen-Georgian relations were discussed. The parties stated the commitment of the two states to the development of constructive political and diplomatic contacts. In this context, the importance of negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili during his visit to Ashgabat in July last year was noted.

Diplomats exchanged views on strengthening trade and economic cooperation, partnership in the field of transport and energy, expanding ties in science, education, culture and tourism.

The key role of the existing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation was also emphasized - the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation, consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries, as well as the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group established in the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Georgia.